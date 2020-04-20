Viral: Artist Dhaval Khatri’s Portraits Of PM Modi And Salman Khan Inspire Netizens

While the whole Bollywood is at a halt due to the spread of the coronavirus, other forms of art like sketching, painting are getting the limelight. Similarly, portraits by Artist Dhaval Khatri have also gone viral. This artist has painted portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood star Salman Khan. Take a look at the portraits here to know more about it.

Artist Dhaval Khatri's portraits are going viral

Paparazzi photographer Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram on April 19, 2020, to share a picture of Artist Dhaval Khatri with his portraits of PM Modi and Salman Khan. This post in a short time went viral and the comments section of the post was filled with love for the artist. Take a look at the post here.

Viral Bhayani captioned the picture by writing the story of this young artist. He wrote" Mat kar yakeen apne haatho ki lakeero par.. Naseeb unke bhi hote hai jinke haath nahi hote.!!! Meet artist #DhavalKhatri who at the age of 14, an electric shock took his both hands away. But art is the way to his life, check out his recent work on #NarendraModi and his previous work on #SalmanKhan which was impressive. @uniquedhavalkhatri".

Take a look at how Dhaval Khatri made the portrait of PM Modi

