What Is The Couple Challenge? Find Out All The Details About This Fun And Goofy Viral Game

The latest challenge to take social media by storm is the couple challenge. This challenge not only tests the chemistry between couples but also results in several hilarious moments. One of Hollywood’s famous couples Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez also had a jolly time while performing the challenge.

What is the couple challenge?

The Coronavirus pandemic had led to several countries being under complete lockdown. This lockdown has resulted in people tremendously using social media and OTT platforms. People are also participating in several challenges and having fun with their family and friends virtually.

Even celebrities cannot seem to stay away from these social media challenges. Now, the latest challenge to take social media by storm is the couple challenge. Tik Tok reigning couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez once again proved their goofy chemistry by taking up this challenge.

How to play the couple challenge?

The couple challenge is extremely simple. The couple has sit beside each and close their eyes. Then a third person who is recording the video will ask the couple some questions. The couple will then point out at each other as the answer.

What are the are couple challenge questions?

The couple challenge questions need to be relatable. The questions should test the chemistry of the couple and should also be engaging. Here are some couple challenge questions that you can include in your list.

Who is more romantic?

Who cooks better?

Who snores?

Who spends more money?

Who is bad at karaoke?

Who apologizes first in an argument?

Who is the funny one?

Who can make fun of themselves?

Who is the messy one?

Who is the hoarder?

Who has better fashion taste?

Who is lazier?

Who does the laundry?

Who has the craziest family?

Who takes time to get ready?

