IIM CAT 2020 Answer Key Out At Iimcat.ac.in; Raise Objections Till Dec 11, 5 Pm

The Indian Institute of Management Indore has recently released the IIM CAT 2020 Answer Key on its official website. So, students who had earlier given the Common Entrance Test or CAT 2020 can visit the site at iimcat.ac.in to find the CAT 2020 Answer Key. Besides being able to download the same, candidates can check the CAT 2020 response sheets online. They can access both by logging in to the portal. Here are further details that you need to know about CAT 2020 Answer Key and response sheet.

IIM CAT 2020 Answer Key out

IIM CAT 2020 exam took place on November 29, 2020, as a Computer-Based Test. Candidates who gave the paper on this date can download the CAT 2020 Answer Key from the official website and match the same with their response IDs online. Additionally, they can raise objections against any of the keys before or on December 11, 2020, Friday till 5 pm. For checking and downloading their IIM CAT 2020 Answer Key and response sheets, students need to log in using their credentials on the site at iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2020 notification

As per the new official CAT 2020 notification, the Official Management tab for CAT 2020 would remain active from 10:00 am on December 8, 2020, Tuesday till 5: 00 om on December 11, 2020, Friday. During this time, candidates would be able to see IIM CAT 2020 Answer Key and their Individual Responses to Questions. So, here are steps for students to download the answer key online:

How to download CAT 2020 Answer Key?

Candidates need to visit the official website for IIM CAT 2020 Answer Key at iimcat.ac.in.

They need to click on the Login button for accessing the answer key and response sheets.

After this, the students have to enter their required details or credentials.

CAT 2020 Answer Key as well as response sheet, will appear on the display screen.

Students can download and check their answers.

CAT 2020 cut off

After students raise objections, IIM Indore will consider them. This procedure will take place before the final answer key comes out. According to the same, the preparation of CAT 2020 result will happen. For expected CAT 2020 cut off, students need to check their previous year marks.

