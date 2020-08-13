Visually Impaired Woman From Tamil Nadu Cracks UPSC Exam, Mohammad Kaif Reveals How

In a story of handwork and persistence, a 25-year-old visually impaired girl has beaten all the odds to become an IAS officer. Purana Sunthari, who hails from Madurai in Tamil Nadu secured 286th All India Rank. Her inspirational story is now doing rounds of the internet with praises showering upon her from all corners of the country.

Joining the list of her fans is former cricketer Mohammad Kaif who took to Twitter to share her story. Not only did he laud her but also shared the secret behind her success. In his tweet, he revealed that since audio study material was difficult to find, her friends and family, helped her in reading and converting the books. “Never stop chasing your dreams,” he wrote.

25yr old visually impaired Purana Sunthari from TN beat the odds and cracked the UPSC exam. Since audio study material was hard to find, her parents and friends helped her in reading & converting books to audio so she could become an IAS officer. Never stop chasing your dreams. pic.twitter.com/3icQ6nPJPo — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 12, 2020

'My parents supported me'

As per ANI Sunthari cracked the exam in her fourth attempt. Dedicating her success to her parents she sad that her parents were her prime support. She also revealed that she had dedicated five years of her life to the exams adding that she was in class 11 when she realised her aim to be IAS officer. She now aims to work in women, health ad education sector, media reported.

"My parents have supported me a lot. I would like to dedicate my success to them. This was my 4th attempt, I devoted 5 years to this exam," she told ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently released the notification inviting applications for posts in Indian Economic Services. Candidates can start applying for the posts from August 11 as the link has been activated. the last date for filling the application form is by September 1st. The applications are invited for 15 posts to be filled under the Indian Economic Services department. IES exam will be conducted from October 16 to 18, 2020 in offline mode.

(Image credits: MohammadKaif/Twitter) (With inputs from agency)

