UPSC IES 2020 Notication Is Out; Candidates Can Apply Before September 1

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently released the notification inviting applications for posts in Indian Economic Services. Candidates can start applying for the posts from August 11 as the link has been activated. the last date for filling the application form is by September 1st. The applications are invited for 15 posts to be filled under the Indian Economic Services department. IES exam will be conducted from October 16 to 18, 2020 in offline mode.

How to apply for UPSC Indian Economic Services exam 2020

Visit the official website of UPSC - www.upsc.gov.in

Click “Apply Online”

Fill the registration part 1 with basic details.

Upload documents and pay the application fee.

Check the application form before clicking on the submit button.

UPSC IES registration 2020

UPSC IES registration can be done from the official website by filling the relevant details in the application form.

The application fee of IES 2020 for UR/OBC/EWS category is Rs. 200.

The candidates from SC/ST/PwD/Female category are exempted from the fees.

Indian Economic Service exam pattern includes 6 written papers. Candidates who clear the written exam will be called for a personality test after which the merit list will be declared.

UPSC 2020 exam updates

UPSC released the official admit cards required for the upcoming National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination part I and part II for the year 2020 recently. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of UPSC.

The UPSC board released the notification for CDS II 2020 exam. The recruitment exam is for 344 posts under the UPSC's CDS that is Combined Defence Services. Candidates can visit the official website to apply for the CDS –II exam before August 25th that too till 6 pm IST.

UPSC had earlier invited applications for the CMS exam which refers to Combined Medical Services Exam. The last date to apply for the same is by August 18th.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) website recently uploaded the results for the UPSC 2019 exam. Pradeep Singh has topped the exam while candidates named Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma ranked second and third respectively.

