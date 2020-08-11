UPSC NDA 2020: Naval Exam Admit Card Out Now On 'upsc.gov.in', Check Steps To Download

Union Public Service Commission or the UPSC released the official admit cards required for the upcoming National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination part I and part II for the year 2020 on the official website of UPSC. Students willing to write the papers will have to mandatorily download the UPSC NDA admit card.

UPSC NDA 2020 admit cards out now

The aspirants who have filled the forms and wish to appear for the upcoming exams for the UPSC NDA can visit the official website and download the UPSC NDA admit card. The link for the website is upsc.gov.in. The admit card portal will be open until September 6, 2020. Candidates who are to appear for the exams are urged to download the admit card at the earliest.

National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination will be scheduling the exams on September 6. Students will be writing the exam in physical form, at the allotted centres across the country. Thousands of aspirants will be appearing for the national level selection exams.

Need for UPSC NDA admit card

On the day of the exams, the candidates will have to bring a copy of the UPSC NDA admit card to centre. Without the admit card, the candidate will not be admissible for the examinations. The seat number and the unique ID will help aspirants to know about exam centres and seating arrangements.

How to download the admit card for the UPSC NDA 2020 examinations?