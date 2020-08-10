UPSC IAS: Sweety Sehrawat Secures AIR 187 In UPSC Results, Fulfills Father's Dream

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC IAS 2020 toppers recently. Apart from releasing the UPSC results, the commission has revealed the rank list. A total of 829 candidates qualified for the civil services consisting of the IPS, IFS, and IAS 2020, this time. Among the UPSC IAS 2020 toppers, policeman’s daughter Sweety Sehrawat secured All India Rank 187 in the civil services exam. Here are other details about the UPSC IAS 2020 toppers and Sweety Sehrawat that you must know:

UPSC IAS 2020 toppers: Sweety Sehrawat secures AIR 187

Sweety Sehrawat, a 28-year-old woman, secured All India Rank 187 in the civil services exam this year. According to a report by Indian Express, she quit her job as a design engineer three years ago to become an IAS officer. Sehrawat wanted to fulfill her father’s dream, who died in a road accident in 2013.

Sweety Sehrawat reportedly checked her phone multiple times on Tuesday to check whether the conducting body had declared UPSC results. Later that day, the young girl found herself among UPSC IAS 2020 toppers. She had secured All India Rank 187 in the civil services exam. After this, her mother Kamlesh and brother Harish called friends and family to reveal the news.

The policeman’s daughter reportedly recalled her experience after acing UPSC IAS 2020. She said that the subjects were new and were different in school and college. Sweety Sehrawat also said that she studied at an institute, but it did not help. So, after her first attempt in 2018, the policeman’s daughter started studying humanities, geography, and world history on her own. Moreover, Sweety Sehrawat said that she was not nervous about UPSC IAS 2020 result.

The former engineer at NXP Semiconductors received wishes and calls from Delhi Police officials. Moreover, Commissioner of Police S N Shrivastava tweeted to congratulate her. Check out his tweet:

Thank you for bringing it to our notice. Her father would have been very proud. We will contact her and congratulate her. https://t.co/iJBloTBzcq — CP Delhi #DilKiPolice (@CPDelhi) August 7, 2020

Sweety Sehrawat’s father Dale Ram met with an accident on his way to work. He joined the Delhi Police in 1989. His son Harish said how their father inspired them to work hard and wanted his children to become IAS or IPS, officers. He added that they desired to make him proud, but he died in a road accident. Harish recalled that it was a difficult time for his family since he was a sole earner.

After their father’s demise, Harish and Sweety Sehrawat reportedly started working to support the family. While the former joined CISF in 2014, Sweety Sehrawat finished her graduation and started working as an engineer. Harish revealed that his sister was preparing for the UPSC IAS exam, but she could not concentrate on her studies. They thought that Sweety Sehrawat would not be able to take the exam. However, he added that she left the job after earning well and saving some money and started preparing for the UPSC IAS exam.

