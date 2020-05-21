Watch: Viral Video Of Man Explaining Discovery Of Underground 'alien Base' In Indonesia

Scott Waring, who runs a YouTube channel and website in collaboration with his sister, recently claimed that he has finally found the Alien Base Entrance, having honed an unusual site on Google Earth. On May 13, Scott Waring said he decided to find more details about an image, after discovering a mysterious 'underground base' on a 'secluded island in Indonesia.

Explaining his discovery on his website, Scott Waring, who is based in Taiwan, wrote: “I found an entrance to an underground base on a secluded island in Indonesia. The doorway can easily be seen with Google Earth map and when you add contrast to a screenshot...the detail really comes out. We can even tell from looking at it that the UFO that flew through this doorway was leaving the underground base. How do we know this? Because the deeper insides of the tunnel are collapsed and closed in, but the area of the outer surface is still open. This is the perfect place for an underground base...on such a secluded island were few people ever wonder”. Take a look at some pictures shared by Scott Waring on his website:

Scott also took to his YouTube handle to share an explanatory video, which features several pictures of his latest discovery. With the pictures, Scott also explained his findings. Take a look at the video shared by Scott Waring:

Other claims by Scott Waring

Recently, Scott Waring made another announcement, which states that he spotted an UFO (Unidentified Flying Object) hovering over Peru. Speaking about the same on his website, Scott Waring mentioned that he had often heard rumours that the locals in Peru have sighted UFOs many times. Adding to the same, Scott mentioned that the UFO he spotted was sitting over some homes last week. He also mentioned that the UFO has three orbs attached together. Take a look at some pictures here:

Glowing UFO Over Lima, Peru Neighborhood, Shoots Off At High Speed! May 14, 2020, Video, UFO Sighting News. https://t.co/BIg7mUw0mi pic.twitter.com/v3r3fHVJX9 — ET DATA BASE (@UFO_Sightings_X) May 21, 2020

(Scott Waring's statement and pictures are taken from his website: ET Database)

