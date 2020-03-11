The Debate
'Wedding Shoot Photobombed': Giraffe Snatches Groom's Turban, Watch Video

What’s Viral

Wedding shoot of an Indian couple in California gets hilariously photobombed when a giraffe decides to crash the event by snatching away the groom's turban.

'Wedding shoot photobombed': Giraffe captured snatching groom's turban

In an attempt to get their wedding pictures clicked near a giraffe, an Indian couple experienced the most hilarious photobomb. Comically, the giraffe tried to snatch away the groom's turban, not once but twice in Malibu. The incident that made the groom jump to his feet, gathered a barrel of laughs.

The uninvited guest

The wedding day photoshoot of an Indian couple dressed in colourful, traditional wedding attires which was happening at the Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, California was hindered by an unprompted guest - Stanley, the giraffe. Besides becoming a barrier in the romantic instant of the couple, Stanley also managed to grab the groom's turban off his head twice making him jump to his feet, leading to the extremely hilarious moment getting captured on camera.

Aperina Studios, the studio company managing the wedding shoot, had never encountered such a funny incident taking place whilst their shoot. The company shared the moment describing the entire event with the couple and Stanley as an interesting and a creative one.

Read: Netizens Furious Over Killing Of Kenya’s White Female Giraffe, Demand Harsh Punishment

Read: Nothing To See Here, Just Aquaman Photobombing A Wedding Shoot With His Trident

Famous Stanley

Stanley's story, however, does not end here. Besides the tremendous love that is always bestowed on him on every trip to Saddlerock Ranch, Stanley also has an Instagram page with over 53,000 followers.

The giraffe enjoys a huge fan base, with numerous tweets and posts solely dedicated to him.

Read: Failing To Buy Face Mask, Chinese Woman Dons Giraffe Costume Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: Harry Styles Spotted At Malibu Beach During The Shoot Of 'Watermelon Sugar'

 

 

