'Wedding Shoot Photobombed': Giraffe Snatches Groom's Turban, Watch Video

In an attempt to get their wedding pictures clicked near a giraffe, an Indian couple experienced the most hilarious photobomb. Comically, the giraffe tried to snatch away the groom's turban, not once but twice in Malibu. The incident that made the groom jump to his feet, gathered a barrel of laughs.

The uninvited guest

The wedding day photoshoot of an Indian couple dressed in colourful, traditional wedding attires which was happening at the Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, California was hindered by an unprompted guest - Stanley, the giraffe. Besides becoming a barrier in the romantic instant of the couple, Stanley also managed to grab the groom's turban off his head twice making him jump to his feet, leading to the extremely hilarious moment getting captured on camera.

Aperina Studios, the studio company managing the wedding shoot, had never encountered such a funny incident taking place whilst their shoot. The company shared the moment describing the entire event with the couple and Stanley as an interesting and a creative one.

Famous Stanley

Stanley's story, however, does not end here. Besides the tremendous love that is always bestowed on him on every trip to Saddlerock Ranch, Stanley also has an Instagram page with over 53,000 followers.

The giraffe enjoys a huge fan base, with numerous tweets and posts solely dedicated to him.

Stanley the giraffe did not disappoint at @MalibuSafaris 🦒🍷 pic.twitter.com/3aknEhDesy — Amanda Benzine (@amanda_benzine) November 12, 2019

had the best time in Malibu today. wine tasting & Stanley the giraffe for the win! 💕 pic.twitter.com/2dZ9C7Zv9r — laura (@laura_420) April 19, 2019

Feeding Stanley the Giraffe.🦒❤️ (the Giraffe from the Skittles commercial) pic.twitter.com/Xe6YqygNW4 — ɥɔɐɹ🦄 (@_notrachaelray) July 20, 2019

I just drank wine with a giraffe named Stanley 😍😭🍷 pic.twitter.com/FMRVSfxQyp — Kylan Williams (@kylanw12) March 19, 2019

i want someone to look at me the way Stanley the giraffe is looking at my homegirl😓 pic.twitter.com/FrTszsIobG — 💛💜Nutella cheesecake💜💛 (@dazzyyx3) July 31, 2019

