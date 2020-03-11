The Debate
Netizens Furious Over Killing Of Kenya’s White Female Giraffe, Demand Harsh Punishment

Rest of the World News

Netizens were heartbroken and furious after report of the killing of Kenya’s only white female giraffe and her calf was confirmed by conservationists.

Netizens

Netizens were heartbroken and furious after report of the killing of Kenya’s only white female giraffe and her calf by poachers was confirmed by the conservationists. The Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy announced that the giraffe was found in a skeletal state after being killed by armed poachers.

The calf was the second birth which was reported in August 2019 which resulted in a family of three white giraffes but only the lone bull remains after the death. Ishaqbini Hirola Conservancy manager Mohammed Ahmednoor said that it is a very sad day for the community of Ijara and Kenya as a whole.

“Its killing is a blow to tremendous steps taken by the community to conserve rare and unique species and a wakeup call for continued support to conservation efforts," said Ahmednoor in a statement.

'Shame on mankind'

Social media expressed their anger on politicians and governments who are unable to rein in on poachers who continue to exploit the wildlife to satiate their greed. They also urged the Kenyan government to arrest the poachers and provide for the harshest punishment and even called for the death penalty. “What a shame on mankind....really disheartening,” commented a Facebook user.

Kenya’s white giraffe, with its unique hide, grabbed headlines in 2017 but it is important to note that it was white because of the condition known as leucism and was not albino. The giraffe, endemic to Ishaqbini Hirola Conservancy, had the white colour due to leucism due to which it continues to produce dark pigment in their soft tissue. Due to the rare condition, her eyes were still dark in colour.

