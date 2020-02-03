Harry Styles Spotted At Malibu Beach During The Shoot Of 'Watermelon Sugar'

Harry Styles is on a career-high after the release of his latest album Fine Line. The album has songs which suit all types of emotions. The former One Direction member has plans for the music video of his recently released songs. Harry Styles' new EP consists of many songs that are loved by the audience but among them, Watermelon Sugar has gained an immense response from fans.

Harry Styles was recently spotted during the shot of his latest music video of Watermelon Sugar. He was chased down the beach by some beautiful models during the shot. The shoot took place at Malibu Beach. Let us take a look at some more information about the upcoming music video of Watermelon Sugar.

ALSO READ | Harry Styles & Lizzo Gave A 'Good As Hell' Performance While Singing 'Juice' Together

Harry Styles during the shoot of Watermelon Sugar

The Adore You singer donned an orange floral shirt with a pair of yellow swim shorts. The actor also accessorised his look with a pair of orange shades and a pearl necklace. Harry Styles carried a huge green watermelon in his hands, before tossing it up into the air.

He was also seen spending some time with the models who were a part of the music video. During his interview at the beach, Harry Styles also mentioned that if he is doing something he loves then he would feel happy about it rather than doing what others say and making them happy instead. Take a look at some of the behind-the-scene pictures from the shoot of his forthcoming song.

ALSO READ | Caitlyn Jenner Wants Daughter Kendall Jenner To Rekindle Romance With Harry Styles?

ALSO READ | From Harry Styles To Ed Sheeran, Hollywood Stars Who Share The Aquarius Sign With You

More of Harry filming the Watermelon Sugar music video in Malibu ! 🍉#HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/1ZE9SBfbYH — Harry Styles Updates (@Harry_StylesUp) January 29, 2020

ALSO READ | Harry Styles Is All Ready To Say 'Lights Up' At BRIT Awards 2020 With His Performance

Image Courtesy: Harry Styles' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.