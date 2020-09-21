White House Receives Poisoned Letter, Netizens Suspect Walter White From ‘Breaking Bad’

A package addressed to the US President Donald Trump was recently intercepted by the US authorities and it was revealed that it contained poisonous substance identified as ricin. The highly potent toxin is an uncommon concept, however, most fans of the popular TV series Breaking Bad are familiar with the poison. Ever since the news of Trump receiving the poisonous envelop broke netizens were convinced that it was indeed the fictional character Walter White who sent the package to the White House.

In the famous series, Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, had tried to use the same poisonous substance, ricin, to kill a major character on the show, Gus Fring. He was also suspected of poisoning a young kid with the toxin. Now that White House confirmed the suspicious package contained ricin, internet users flooded Twitter with Walter White’s GIFs and pictures and said that the ‘Breaking Bad’ character mailed ricin to Trump.

OMG WALTER WHITE SENT RICEN TO DONALD DRUMF pic.twitter.com/OhARzZTXaV — Daniel van der Linde (@dannygmz02) September 20, 2020

Walter White is this u https://t.co/JIvHKd1Mby — ɐɹǝ (@eraxhifron) September 19, 2020

LMAOOO Walter White trending cuz someone sent Ricin to the White House? pic.twitter.com/LBr3VAWAIM — Noctis✊🏾🐝 | JJK SZN (@Noctis999) September 19, 2020

I hear that the FBI are looking for Walter White.

Something about some ricin? pic.twitter.com/ysA1BZkqj0 — 🆘️Misty Radical Left 💜 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@Prince3eb) September 19, 2020

Walter White after the Ricin didn't make it to Trump pic.twitter.com/ZCEdmOVWMN — Miles! (@MFWasabiiii) September 19, 2020

2020’s so wild that someone tried to Walter White @POTUS at the White House with ricin — | micky jean | mike cox | (@mikecoxwashere) September 21, 2020

Ricin ??? Walter White survived all along https://t.co/3yStWzYIkq — jadenaesthetic! (@jadenaesthetic) September 20, 2020

Walter White is pissed at the man who sits in the White House. #BreakingBad



Ricin Is Said to Have Been Sent to White House https://t.co/TK0GuQuLqH — Donna Macalino ⁷ | MAKE OUR DAYS COUNT (@shoemucker) September 20, 2020

Hey Walter White, did you send the ricin to The White House? pic.twitter.com/24y8TurZk9 — Saif A. Ahmed (@ASaifA1) September 20, 2020

Woman suspected of sending letter arrested

On September 21, however, a woman suspected of sending the package was arrested by the US Customs and Border Protection officers. Law enforcement officials, on the condition of anonymity, told Associated Press that suspect is a woman but her name was not released. She was taken into custody at the Peace Bridge Border crossing near Buffalo on Sunday. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that the letter containing Ricin addressed to the White House appears to have been originated in Canada.

This letter was caught at an offsite government facility that sorts and screens all mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump for safety reasons. Law enforcement agencies told US media that tests were conducted which confirmed that the suspicious package contained a poison called Ricin. The FBI, US Secret Service and US Postal Inspection Service are the investigative authorities in this case. Working in collaboration with their Canadian counterparts, they are investigating the possibility that the package may have been sent from Canada.

