Last Updated:

White House Receives Poisoned Letter, Netizens Suspect Walter White From ‘Breaking Bad’

Since the news of White House receiving a 'poison letter' broke, netizens were convinced that it was Walter White from Breaking Bad who sent the package.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
White House

A package addressed to the US President Donald Trump was recently intercepted by the US authorities and it was revealed that it contained poisonous substance identified as ricin. The highly potent toxin is an uncommon concept, however, most fans of the popular TV series Breaking Bad are familiar with the poison. Ever since the news of Trump receiving the poisonous envelop broke netizens were convinced that it was indeed the fictional character Walter White who sent the package to the White House. 

In the famous series, Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, had tried to use the same poisonous substance, ricin, to kill a major character on the show, Gus Fring. He was also suspected of poisoning a young kid with the toxin. Now that White House confirmed the suspicious package contained ricin, internet users flooded Twitter with Walter White’s GIFs and pictures and said that the ‘Breaking Bad’ character mailed ricin to Trump. 

READ: Joe Biden Makes Another Gaffe In Attempt To Slam Trump, Overstates COVID-19 Deaths In US

READ: Trump's Campaign Manager Bill Stepien Didn't Vote In 2016 Election: Public Records

Woman suspected of sending letter arrested 

On September 21, however, a woman suspected of sending the package was arrested by the US Customs and Border Protection officers. Law enforcement officials, on the condition of anonymity, told Associated Press that suspect is a woman but her name was not released. She was taken into custody at the Peace Bridge Border crossing near Buffalo on Sunday. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that the letter containing Ricin addressed to the White House appears to have been originated in Canada. 

This letter was caught at an offsite government facility that sorts and screens all mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump for safety reasons. Law enforcement agencies told US media that tests were conducted which confirmed that the suspicious package contained a poison called Ricin. The FBI, US Secret Service and US Postal Inspection Service are the investigative authorities in this case. Working in collaboration with their Canadian counterparts, they are investigating the possibility that the package may have been sent from Canada. 

READ: Donald Trump Interrupts Covington’s Interview, Congratulates Him For Win Over Woodley

READ: Donald Trump's Former Political Strategist Paul Manafort Named In $2 Trillion Fraud

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND