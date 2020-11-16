What Happens When Someone Hits A Burning Tennis Ball? Watch 'jaw-dropping' Video

A bewildering video which has resurfaced on the internet captures a burning tennis ball being hit by a racquet in a slow motion. Shared on Reddit on November 12, the clip shows the famous Slow Mo Guys, Gav and Dan, conducting another jaw-dropping experiment with the rubber ball. Shared by a user named 'oddly satisfying', the video shows them setting the ball and then hitting it at full speed, all while filming it with their special camera.

In the video, Dan could be seen lighting a fire to a tennis ball using a lighter. Covered from head to toe in protective gear, he then lifts the ball and in flash of a second, hits it with a tennis racquet. Gav and Dan then take over the screen to replay the entire video in super slow motion. What comes out of it, leaves the netizens aghast.

'Coolest thing ever'

Since shared, the video has racked up over 62.9 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments. “He knocked the fire right outta that ball," wrote a user. While another individual wrote, “That ball is out”. “Well, this is officially one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen," added another user.

The Slow Mo Guys is a science and technology entertainment web series from Thame, England, the United Kingdom created by Gavin Free, starring himself and Daniel Gruchy. The series consists of a wide variety of things filmed in extreme slow motion using a range of Vision Research Phantom high-speed cameras, capable of shooting over 380,000 frames per second.

