Slow-motion Video Of Peacock Flying Breaks Internet, Netizens Mesmerised

Originally shot by wildlife photographer Harsha Narasimhamurthy, the 8-second clip of peacock flying was viewed 161.2k times and has amused the Twitter users.

Peacock

A video of a peacock taking a lofty flight swooning its colourful feathers at Ranthambore National Park has thrilled the internet. Shared by the Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, and originally shot by wildlife photographer Harsha Narasimhamurthy, the 8-second clip was viewed over 161.2k times and has amused the Twitter users. The clip was captioned that the peacocks grow tail feathers up to 6 feet, which accounts for 60 per cent of their total body length. 

Twitter poured in huge reaction to the video calling it “amazing” and the peacock’s flight “a glorious sight” to watch. “wow, I am mesmerized,” wrote a user. “My God. God has created beautiful things and given them the power to survive,” wrote another.” Paradise Flycatcher is also the same right?” wrote the third.

Netizens mesmerised

