Slow-motion Video Of Peacock Flying Breaks Internet, Netizens Mesmerised

A video of a peacock taking a lofty flight swooning its colourful feathers at Ranthambore National Park has thrilled the internet. Shared by the Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, and originally shot by wildlife photographer Harsha Narasimhamurthy, the 8-second clip was viewed over 161.2k times and has amused the Twitter users. The clip was captioned that the peacocks grow tail feathers up to 6 feet, which accounts for 60 per cent of their total body length.

This is how a peacock flies😊



The tail feathers might grow upto six feet and is more than 60% of body length. pic.twitter.com/nYo1BDGRpZ — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 3, 2020

Twitter poured in huge reaction to the video calling it “amazing” and the peacock’s flight “a glorious sight” to watch. “wow, I am mesmerized,” wrote a user. “My God. God has created beautiful things and given them the power to survive,” wrote another.” Paradise Flycatcher is also the same right?” wrote the third.

Netizens mesmerised

I made this video recently pic.twitter.com/i9VQA0a87N — Nikke (@NiharikaSG) May 3, 2020

WOW ...amazing 👏👏👏 — P 🇮🇳 (@ind_psc) May 4, 2020

Wow, Thank you for sharing Sir ✨ ourr every day best moments are bird watching on evening with kids now a days... — anbu azhagan (@anbuin) May 3, 2020

I watched a peacock in flight today morning, such a glorious sight... unmatched grace and beauty — ashagkumar (@AshaGKumar1) May 4, 2020

This is just wowww — Dr. Vagus_Soul💫 (@Saranghae_peace) May 4, 2020

Beautiful Video indeed. Just wanted to ask The English teachers. This bird is a PeaCOCK, which means a it's a Male. So now how can We call it beautiful ?? Just asking. — RAVI_Unifier (@rahulsharma_urs) May 3, 2020

male should be beautiful too. Best human is all those who become half beautiful and half handsome. — Raghavendra S (@ragh_twt) May 3, 2020

Wow — Pooja Bhatia (@pooojjaaa) May 3, 2020

Excellent peacock — kundan moochies (@KMoochies) May 3, 2020

* wow

I am mesmerised — 🙏 Swami Vivekananda & Netaji Bose (@KrishnaSatyend2) May 3, 2020

Just wow😍😍😍 — Jambey Dondu (@JambeyDondu) May 3, 2020

