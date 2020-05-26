Amitabh Bachchan Shares Amusing Tongue Twister With Slow-mo Clip, Fans In Splits

Sholay actor Amitabh Bachchan keeps sharing glimpses of his personal and professional whereabouts, either on social media or on his official blog. On May 26, 2020, Amitabh Bachchan shared a slow-motion video of himself and penned down a tongue twister. Check out.

Sharing a slow-motion clip of himself, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in the caption, "I don’t know why it hurts when we bite our tongue mistakenly. But it didn’t hurt when we bite it intentionally. And I still don’t understand why you are biting your tongue now !!!!!" And just like always, fans in huge numbers gushed to drop endearing comments on Big B's Instagram post. While many dropped laughing emoticons, some also commented, "It's too funny sir, Sir." Check out Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram post here.

Amitabh Bachchan shares comical tongue twister

Recently, the Shahenshah of Bollywood took to his social media handle and talked about why actors cry in films. He posted a photo of himself and in the caption, he wrote, "The moment we cry in a film is not when things are sad but when they turn out to be more beautiful than we expected them to be~â€• Al de B à¤œà¤¬ à¤¹à¤® à¤«à¤¼à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤®à¥‹à¤‚ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤°à¥‹à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚, à¤¤à¥‹ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤¸à¤®à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤–à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ; à¤¬à¤²à¥à¤•à¤¿ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤•à¥€ à¤¸à¤®à¤¾ à¤œà¤¿à¤¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¤® à¤¸à¥‹à¤š à¤°à¤¹à¥‡ à¤¥à¥‡ à¤‰à¤¸à¤¸à¥‡ à¤œà¤¼à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤–à¥‹à¤¬à¤¸à¥‚à¤°à¤¤ à¤¹à¥ˆ ~ à¤…à¤¬." Within an hour, the post went on to garner staggering views and comments. Check it out here.

On the joyous occasion of Eid, the Mohabbatein actor shared a picture of himself and conveyed his heartfelt wishes through the caption. He wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all and the prayers on this auspicious day for peace .. for harmony .. for good health .. for friendship and love .. for ever .. bring us together in peace and love and in the continuity of brotherhood sisterhood and family .. be ONE .. be in ONE .."

On the work front, Big B is all set for the direct-to-OTT release of his upcoming flick, Gulabo Sitabo, a comedy-drama that features him alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020. Fans in huge numbers have shown excitement to watch the two stars on screen together.

