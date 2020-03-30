What Is Plank Challenge? Here's What New Viral Trend All About

The nationwide lockdown in India has pushed people indoors. Though the releases and airing of the new episodes of the serials are on halt, social media platforms are keeping the people around the globe busy in numerous online activities and challenges. Currently, a plank challenge is also trending on social media. Here is all you need to know about the new plank challenge on Instagram.

What is a plank challenge?

Reportedly, the plank challenge was initiated by a fitness influencer Kayla Itsines in 2018. By adding a few more elements in the plank challenge, every year the internet users tried to make it more fun. The challenge for this year has been made more fun as the participant can enjoy the dance beat while performing. Currently, two types of plank challenges are trending on the internet. In one of the challenges, the participant has to hold the position for 15 seconds. And the other one is getting popular on the video-sharing platform Tik-Tok. Take a look below if you are also planning to join this online challenge sometime soon:

The normal plank challenge

For the normal plank challenge, only one participant is needed. The participant has to hold the plank position for 15 or 30 seconds. The unversed can take a look below to know how to do it.

Plank challenge 2020 on Instagram

To perform the current viral plank challenge 2020, it needs two participants. On the beats of songs, the participants have to follow the specific steps while coordinating with each other to complete the challenge. Watch below what the participant duo has to do.

Plank challenge meaning

Plank is one of the full-body exercises. The performer has to hold their body weight on the forearms and feet. If a person holds the position for 30-seconds regularly, it reportedly helps in strengthening the core and build up endurance.

