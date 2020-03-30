What Is Couples Challenge On Social Media? Here's All You Need To Know

With the recent coronavirus outbreak, many people are confined to their homes. Of late, there have been various challenges that have surfaced on the internet. One such challenge is #CouplesChallenge on social media. What started on TikTok has slowly made its way to Instagram. If you have also been wondering what is couples challenge, then keep reading.

What is Couples Challenge?

The couples challenge is also known as the Q&A couples challenge. There are many Q&A audio clips on social media. One can try out these with their better half and have some sun amid self-quarantining.

You and your partner will be asked to close your eyes and answer a few questions. You have to then point it out to who did the challenge. The questions range from personal questions in the relationship to anything regarding the couple. You have to also record it so that one can tally up the points later on to see who won the challenge.

Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod attempt the couples challenge

Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod were the first ones to popularise the couples challenge on social media. They both answered questions ranging from who initiated their first kiss to who is grumpier in the morning. The couple is always known to pick up newer challenges on social media and attempt their hand at it. Jennifer Lopez on the other hand is widely popular on TikTok.

Check out Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod doing the couples challenge:

Here are some other couples challenge on social media:

