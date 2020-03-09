'Flip The Switch' Challenge Reveals Hilarious Transformations, Watch Best Videos

Social media users are going crazy about the latest TikTok challenge. The 'flip the switch' challenge is performed at the backdrop of Drake’s 2018 hit song Nonstop. The challenge usually has two or more people participating. During the song when a particular set of lyrics play the ones participating have to turn off the lights and reveal something markedly different about the person filming or the environment in which the challenge is filmed, once the switch is turned back on.

Social media users have been using the #fliptheswitchchallenge hashtag and showing their attempts at the challenge. The challenge sees kids, couples and friends trying out humorous and dramatic transformations. Take a look at some of the best attempts at the 'flip the switch' challenge below.

My Daughter Didn’t See This Coming & Her Reaction Is Hysterical 😂 #fliptheswitchchallenge pic.twitter.com/JRG5ENsVzX — LGND (@iamlgndfrvr) March 7, 2020

#FlipTheSwitch Me and my roommate. I hate this challenge already... pic.twitter.com/ZXLMCjtDek — Afo ❼ (@ifyouwereafo) March 5, 2020

I swear..this is my best so far #fliptheswitchchallenge

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bXgH4TVAiO — King solomon UG 👑 (@solomonkibz) March 5, 2020

Elizabeth Warren takes part

Days after ending the campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, United States Senator Elizabeth Warren helped open 'Saturday Night Live'. A video of Warren dancing with Kate McKinnon, who is also dressed as the US senator, has gone viral on the social media platform. The 10-second-video shared by the official account of SNL has been viewed over two million times and the clip is also doing rounds on the internet.

