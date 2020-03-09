The Debate
Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Ace Drake's 'Flip The Switch' Challenge; See Video

Jennifer Lopez's husband Alex Rodriguez took to his official social media handles to post a video of Drake's new 'Flip The Switch' challenge. Read more to know.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took their official social media handle to post a video after Drake shelled out a new challenge for his fans. The challenge is named after one of his songs titled Flip The Switch. Read on to know more about the whole story here: 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez pulls off the 'Flip The Switch' challenge 

On March 9, 2020, Alex Rodriguez took to his official Instagram handle to post a video of him and JLo as they perform the Flip The Switch challenge. The couple can be seen dancing on one of the most famous songs by Drake titled Nonstop. This hilarious video went on to garner over 11 lakh likes on Instagram.

READ | JLo Shares BTS Videos Of Her Team Huddle Minutes Before Her Historic Super Bowl Act
 

READ | Pink Hilariously Shuts Down The Backlash To JLo & Shakira's Super Bowl 2020 Performance

In the video, fans can see Jennifer Lopez moving to the beats of the song while showing off her amazing dance skills. She is seen wearing a white dress and has styled it with a greyish belt. Her hair is pulled back and tied in a bun, as she is showing her loop-style earings to the fans. 

On the other hand, Rodriguez is seen shooting JLo dance at first wearing khaki pants, a crisp white t-shirt, and a blazer on top, along with a pair of shades.

Later, in the same video, Alex Rodriguez switches clothes with Jennifer Lopez and dances on the same song. Even he has some moves up his sleeves. Fans can see JLo with a subtle smile as she records Alex Rodriguez. Here is a video of the same that Alex Rodriguez posted on his official Instagram handle: 

READ | "I Do Not Need This Award", Says JLo After Oscars 2020 Snub For 'Hustlers'
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

 

 READ | JLo & Shakira Get Paid Nothing For Super Bowl, Here's How They'll Still Rake In The Moolah
 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

