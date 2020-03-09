Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Ace Drake's 'Flip The Switch' Challenge; See Video

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took their official social media handle to post a video after Drake shelled out a new challenge for his fans. The challenge is named after one of his songs titled Flip The Switch. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez pulls off the 'Flip The Switch' challenge

On March 9, 2020, Alex Rodriguez took to his official Instagram handle to post a video of him and JLo as they perform the Flip The Switch challenge. The couple can be seen dancing on one of the most famous songs by Drake titled Nonstop. This hilarious video went on to garner over 11 lakh likes on Instagram.

I am truly blessed to have so many fabulous women in my life. A huge shout out and thank you to every woman today, not just because we are celebrating your contributions on #InternationalWomensDay, but for just being so amazing EVERY day. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OuayQB15Pl — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) March 8, 2020

In the video, fans can see Jennifer Lopez moving to the beats of the song while showing off her amazing dance skills. She is seen wearing a white dress and has styled it with a greyish belt. Her hair is pulled back and tied in a bun, as she is showing her loop-style earings to the fans.

On the other hand, Rodriguez is seen shooting JLo dance at first wearing khaki pants, a crisp white t-shirt, and a blazer on top, along with a pair of shades.

Later, in the same video, Alex Rodriguez switches clothes with Jennifer Lopez and dances on the same song. Even he has some moves up his sleeves. Fans can see JLo with a subtle smile as she records Alex Rodriguez. Here is a video of the same that Alex Rodriguez posted on his official Instagram handle:

