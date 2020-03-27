Alex Rodriguez Spends Lockdown Time Playing Baseball With Fiance Jennifer Lopez And Kids

Former New York Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriquez and singer Jennifer Lopez are arguably one of the most popular couples in the United States. Having only recently been engaged, Alex Rodriquez and Jennifer Lopez have been a constant presence on social media during the country-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Alex Rodriguez baseball lessons to fiance Jennifer Lopez and kids

On Monday, the former Yankees superstar shared a video from his 'ARod baseball clinic' where he was joined by Jennifer Lopez, her daughter Emme and Rodriquez's daughters Natasha and Ella from the compound of their luxurious Miami mansion. Alex Rodriguez posted the video on Instagram where Rodriguez was seen handing some valuable baseball tips to his children and his to-be wife. Rodriguez is seen practising his swing while Lopez acted as the umpire. The American singer was even seen trying a few swings the bat.

The 44-year-old had an inspirational message for his supporters through the short video, which he explained in the caption. The former baseball star wrote, 'I mentioned this during the live stream, but do you know what Shakespeare did when he was quarantined because of the plague? He wrote King Lear. You can let this time pass you by, or you can seize it and use it to work on your swing, watch a ton of video, and make yourself a better player. Or a better anything, for that matter.'

Rodriquez further stressed the importance of spending quality family time during the coronavirus outbreak.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez involve in a couples challenge

Apart from playing baseball, the couple has been active on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. On Wednesday, Rodriguez shared a video on Instagram where the power couple was seen partaking in a 'couples challenge' to see how well they really know each other.

Alex Rodriguez mansion

Several videos that the former Yankees star has uploaded on social media shows snippets of his luxurious mansion that reportedly features an indoor basketball court, an artificial lawn, a screening room and a swimming pool. According to US publication Hello Magazine, Alex Rodriguez purchased a one-and-a-half acre plot in Coral Gables, Miami back in 2013 and enlisted a team of architects and designers for the construction of the mansion.

