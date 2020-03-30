What Is Emoji Challenge On Social Media And Where Can You Find The Filter?

TikTok has been introducing various trends on its application that people have been following. Among the trends, the most trending challenge on TikTok is Emoji Challenge that is also called the Gesture Challenge or Emoji Hand Challenge. Many popular celebrities are also seen doing the Emoji Challenge on TikTok and Instagram. For those who want to know what is emoji challenge, take a look.

What is the Emoji Challenge/Gesture Challenge?

The challenge revolves around an Instagram/ TikTok filter that selects a group of hand emojis for people and they have to mirror that. For mirroring the emoji, you will be given six seconds and if you fail at the first attempt them the person has to do it again until the challenge is complete. You can also tag your friends after you have completed the challenge successfully. For doing the Instagram emoji challenge, you will need a filter. For the filter, you will need to go to Noel Gesture Challenge Filter's Instagram and download the filter. Noel introduced the trend to Instagram and created a filter for the emoji challenge on Instagram. Since the time that challenge has been introduced on Instagram, it is now also called Instagram Emoji Challenge.

Celebrities who did the Emoji Challenge

There were many celebrities who were seen following the latest trend on TikTok. Celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Melvin Louis, Sana Khan, Mrunal Panchal, Badshah, Urvashi Rautela, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Ankita Konwar and many more indulged in this challenge. Some celebrities also did the challenge more than once because of their failed attempts.

