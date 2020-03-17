From Nick Jonas To Alia Bhatt; Take A Look At Their Popular Hand Emoji Challenge On TikTok

The hand emoji challenge is a Tiktok challenge where the users have to imitate the series of hand emojis that appear on their screens. This challenge can be seen from the Tiktop app with #Emojidance.

The 6-second emoji dance challenge was reportedly done by a massive number of Tiktok users from all over the globe and even the celebs started to join in. Check out the emoji dance challenge by some famous celebs trying to match up to the tunes of Y2K’s popular song called 'Lalala'.

Nick and Kevin Jonas

Singers Nick and Kevin Jonas made this Tiktok hand emoji challenge more popular by showcasing their own version. The video-sharing social networking app called Tiktok often comes up with some of the other challenges once in a while.

Currently, the hand emojis challenge which lasts for only 6 seconds is the current craze on Tiktok. The Jonas Brothers took to TikTok to share their fun version of the challenge.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt recently took to Tiktok by posting her emoji challenge on the occasion of her 27th birthday. The Kalank actor was seen in the presence of her best friends including sister Shaheen, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Meghna Ghoyal.

Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar didn't lose this opportunity to join with the 650 million people to try and do the hand emoji challenge. Ankita captioned her post saying "Okay #pune to #mumbai drive can be quite crazy at times 😝" (sic).

Jacqueline Fernandes

Jacqueline Fernandes also took to Tiktok to join in with this emoji challenge which she performed with her friend. The two can be seen nailing the Tiktok challenge with utmost perfection donning their casual apparels.

