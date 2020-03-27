What Is 'brain Workout Challenge' And Spelling Challenge? Answers Inside

Brain workout challenge is a game that has become very popular among people during self-quarantine. As the nation is under lockdown, many people are trying to spend their time doing things which they would not have been able to do on a regular weekday. While some people are catching up on their reading and cleaning, others can be noticed indulging in solving puzzles and taking up quizzes. Read on to know more about the ‘brain work out challenge’.
Though the brain workout challenge has been prevalent for years, it has caught on again and has become one of the most popular games being forwarded among WhatsApp groups amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The game has a series of shuffled letters that need to be rearranged to form correct words. The words have to be in correlation to whatever the theme/ question that is given at the top of the message. Listed below are two examples of the brain workout challenge along with their answers below them.
These are 20 things which we see daily in the morning, correct the spellings of the following words:
1 AAABBEEFKLRSTT
2 AACEGHHIIMNNSW
3 ACCKLLLOW
4 AEEFGIORRRRT
5 AEHOOPSTTT
6 AERTW
7 AFGINNPRY
8 ALOPPT
9 BBEIL
10 BDEEEHST
11 BDINSTU
12 BEILMO
13 BMOOR
14 CDEMMOO
15 CGHHIILSTTW
16 CGKLIINOOO
17 EEIILNOST
18 EHORSW
19 EILPPRSS
20 ILLOPW
1) Breakfast Table
2) Washing Machine
3) Wall clock
4) Refrigerator
5) Toothpaste
6) Water
7) Frying Pan
8) Laptop
9) Bibble
10) Bedsheet
11) Dustbin
12) Mobile
13) Broom
14) Commode
15) Light switch or Switch light
16) Cooking Oil
18) Shower
19) Slippers
20) Pillow
These are 15 things which we see daily, correct the spelling …
01. Egbindinatl
02. Evtlesnioi
03. Miet
04. Boilme
05. Ishtr=
06. Agdrne=
07. Solhoc
08. sjdmai
09. Tsere
10. Yclec
11. Neplci
12. Odosretp
13. Thgli
14. Sglas
15. Owilpl
1. dining table
2. television
3. time
4. mobile
5.shirt
6. garden
7. school
8. masjid
9. reset
10. cycle
11. pencil
12. door step
13. light
14. glass
15. pillow
