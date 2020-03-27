The Debate
What Is 'brain Workout Challenge' And Spelling Challenge? Answers Inside

What’s Viral

Brain workout challenge is a game that has caught on and become very popular among people during quarantine. Read on to know more about it.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
brain workout challenge

Brain workout challenge is a game that has become very popular among people during self-quarantine. As the nation is under lockdown, many people are trying to spend their time doing things which they would not have been able to do on a regular weekday. While some people are catching up on their reading and cleaning, others can be noticed indulging in solving puzzles and taking up quizzes. Read on to know more about the ‘brain work out challenge’.

What is Brain Workout challenge?

Though the brain workout challenge has been prevalent for years, it has caught on again and has become one of the most popular games being forwarded among WhatsApp groups amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The game has a series of shuffled letters that need to be rearranged to form correct words. The words have to be in correlation to whatever the theme/ question that is given at the top of the message. Listed below are two examples of the brain workout challenge along with their answers below them.

Question 1


These are 20 things which we see daily in the morning, correct the spellings of the following words:
1 AAABBEEFKLRSTT
2 AACEGHHIIMNNSW
3 ACCKLLLOW
4 AEEFGIORRRRT
5 AEHOOPSTTT
6 AERTW
7 AFGINNPRY
8 ALOPPT
9 BBEIL
10 BDEEEHST
11 BDINSTU
12 BEILMO
13 BMOOR
14 CDEMMOO
15 CGHHIILSTTW
16 CGKLIINOOO
17 EEIILNOST
18 EHORSW
19 EILPPRSS
20 ILLOPW

Answers to question 1

1) Breakfast Table

2) Washing Machine

3) Wall clock

4) Refrigerator

5) Toothpaste

6) Water

7) Frying Pan

8) Laptop

9) Bibble

10) Bedsheet

11) Dustbin

12) Mobile

13) Broom

14) Commode

15) Light switch or Switch light

16) Cooking Oil

18) Shower

19) Slippers

20) Pillow

Question 2

These are 15 things which we see daily, correct the spelling …

01. Egbindinatl

02. Evtlesnioi

03. Miet

04. Boilme

05. Ishtr=

06. Agdrne=

07. Solhoc

08. sjdmai

09. Tsere

10. Yclec

11. Neplci

12. Odosretp

13. Thgli

14. Sglas 

15. Owilpl

Answer to question 2 

1. dining table
2. television
3. time
4. mobile
5.shirt
6. garden
7. school
8. masjid
9. reset
10. cycle
11. pencil
12. door step
13. light
14. glass
15. pillow

Image Credits: Shutterstock

 

 

First Published:
