What Is 'brain Workout Challenge' And Spelling Challenge? Answers Inside

Brain workout challenge is a game that has become very popular among people during self-quarantine. As the nation is under lockdown, many people are trying to spend their time doing things which they would not have been able to do on a regular weekday. While some people are catching up on their reading and cleaning, others can be noticed indulging in solving puzzles and taking up quizzes. Read on to know more about the ‘brain work out challenge’.

What is Brain Workout challenge?

Though the brain workout challenge has been prevalent for years, it has caught on again and has become one of the most popular games being forwarded among WhatsApp groups amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The game has a series of shuffled letters that need to be rearranged to form correct words. The words have to be in correlation to whatever the theme/ question that is given at the top of the message. Listed below are two examples of the brain workout challenge along with their answers below them.

Question 1



These are 20 things which we see daily in the morning, correct the spellings of the following words:

1 AAABBEEFKLRSTT

2 AACEGHHIIMNNSW

3 ACCKLLLOW

4 AEEFGIORRRRT

5 AEHOOPSTTT

6 AERTW

7 AFGINNPRY

8 ALOPPT

9 BBEIL

10 BDEEEHST

11 BDINSTU

12 BEILMO

13 BMOOR

14 CDEMMOO

15 CGHHIILSTTW

16 CGKLIINOOO

17 EEIILNOST

18 EHORSW

19 EILPPRSS

20 ILLOPW

Answers to question 1

1) Breakfast Table 2) Washing Machine 3) Wall clock 4) Refrigerator 5) Toothpaste 6) Water 7) Frying Pan 8) Laptop 9) Bibble 10) Bedsheet 11) Dustbin 12) Mobile 13) Broom 14) Commode 15) Light switch or Switch light 16) Cooking Oil 18) Shower 19) Slippers 20) Pillow

Question 2

These are 15 things which we see daily, correct the spelling … 01. Egbindinatl 02. Evtlesnioi 03. Miet 04. Boilme 05. Ishtr= 06. Agdrne= 07. Solhoc 08. sjdmai 09. Tsere 10. Yclec 11. Neplci 12. Odosretp 13. Thgli 14. Sglas 15. Owilpl

Answer to question 2

1. dining table

2. television

3. time

4. mobile

5.shirt

6. garden

7. school

8. masjid

9. reset

10. cycle

11. pencil

12. door step

13. light

14. glass

15. pillow

