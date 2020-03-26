Kriti Sanon Takes Up 'Antakshari' Challenge By Singing 'Isharon Isharon Mein'; See Video

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, most people in the country are currently in self-isolation inside their home. Even Bollywood's biggest celebrities are currently in self-imposed quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus. So, to pass their time during the lockdown, several celebs are now partaking in the online Antakshari challenge.

Just a few days ago, Tiger Shroff sang for the Antakshari challenge and nominated Kriti Sanon to sing next. Kriti Sanon has now responded to Tiger Shroff's challenge by singing Asha Bhosle’s Isharon Isharon Mein.

Kriti Sanon sings Isharon Isharon Mein for the Antakshari challenge

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor & Kriti Sanon ooze glamour in ‘Banarasi sarees’

Above is the video that Kriti Sanon shared online on March 25, 2020. In the caption for the video, Kriti Sanon mentions that she is not the best singer in the house. However, she did not want to break the chain so she sang for the Antakshari challenge. The actor further mentions that the next letter for the challenge is 'S'.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon gives sister Nupur a relaxing head massage during lockdown

In the video, she sings Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi's iconic song, Isharon Isharon Mein. The song first featured in the 1964 film Kashmir Ki Kali and is considered to be an all-time classic of Bollywood music. After singing the song, Kriti Sanon nominates Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vicky Kaushal for the Antakshari challenge.

Yesterday, March 25, 2020, also happened to be Kriti Sanon's father's birthday. The actor even shared some pictures of her father on her official Instagram handle. Moreover, Kriti Sanon just recently hit 30 million followers on her Instagram account. Check out her some of her latest posts below.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon's short dresses will inspire you to revamp your wardrobe

Also Read | Lessons Kriti Sanon learned while making a healthy chocolate pudding amid self-quarantine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.