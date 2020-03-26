Kourtney Kardashian Admits Deleting Son's Instagram Account; Here's Why She Did It

Kourtney Kardashian recently during an Instagram live revealed that she deleted her 10-year-old son Mason Disick’s Instagram account. Mason who made his Instagram debut on Wednesday itself created quite a storm on social media when he revealed that his aunt Kylie Jenner and her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott “are not back together”. The clip from Mason’s Instagram live went viral in no time.

Kourtney Kardashian admits deleting Mason’s Instagram account

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has led to the entertainment industry to a standstill. Hence many celebrities have gone into a self-quarantine mode and many are also using social media to stay in the spotlight and connect with their fans. The Kardashian-Jenner clan is also part of this social media bandwagon.

Recently, during an Instagram live session for her brand Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian was asked whether she deleted her son Mason Disick’s Instagram account. The reality TV celebrity admitted that she did delete her 10-year-old son’s Instagram account.

While explaining the reason for doing so Kourtney said, “He (Mason) started an Instagram yesterday (Wednesday) and didn’t ask us. I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like he’s 10”. She also added, “I think there’s an age limit with Instagram. I think it’s…13”.

During the Instagram live session, Kourtney also talked about the negative side-effects of social media. She said, “I think on Instagram things that really worry me with kids are just comments. People can be so mean. It’s really easy to get consumed with it. I just feel it’s not the time.”

Kourtney also revealed that she made the account private but soon Mason turned it public without her knowledge hence she deleted it altogether.

Mason Disick's Instagram debut created quite a stir. During his Instagram Q&A session, Mason revealed his aunt and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner’s relationship status. He revealed that Kylie Jenner is not back with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. This clip from Mason’s Instagram live went viral in no time.

