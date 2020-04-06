If Giraffe Has Two Eyes Puzzle Answer And Logical Explanation

During the current Coronavirus pandemic, the only way to get in touch with friends and family all over the world is through calls, messages and social media. People have also been sharing updates related to the Coronavirus situation around them. Many people have taken up their hobbies in the current forced free time. They have also been challenging their friends and loved ones for puzzles or riddles on WhatsApp. These puzzles or riddles are an integral part of entertainment for many during this lockdown in the country. One of the WhatsApp puzzles that have been going viral lately is if Giraffe has two eyes puzzle on WhatsApp.

The puzzle was shared over WhatsApp earlier too. Due to the current lockdown situation, it is going viral over social media. As many people have been trying to solve the puzzle, they are wondering whether their answer is correct or not. To all those who are wondering if Giraffe has two eyes puzzle answers, here is everything you need to know about it with a logical explanation to the answer.

If Giraffe has two eyes puzzle question

If giraffe has two eyes, a monkey has two eyes, and an elephant has two eyes, how many eyes do we have?

If Giraffe has two eyes puzzle answer

The answer to ‘If Giraffe has two eyes puzzle’ is 4 eyes.

Explanation

Here in the If Giraffe has two eyes puzzle, the question that is asked is how many eyes do we have. In this puzzle, ‘We’ refers to as the person who is asking this question and the person to whom the question is asked. Therefore, as the conversation is happening between two people the answer will be 4 eyes regardless of the Giraffe, Monkey or Elephant.

