Find Number For September Puzzle: Here Is How You Can Solve This Challenging Quiz

Due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, people have been asked to stay safe indoors to prevent the spread of the virus. People have been spending their time on social media and other activities like reading books, watching television and playing indoor games. On social media, people have been engaged in forwarding challenges like WhatsApp puzzles and riddles. They are sending these to keep one entertained during the lockdown. Here is an interesting quiz that you can solve during your quarantine. The quiz is titled "Find number for September". Take a look at the challenging quiz.

Find number for September Quiz

This is a Whatsapp puzzle that has been trending. In this quiz, you have been given 8 months with various numbers, you have to find the number of September month. You have to apply logic for this puzzle. Try to find how did the numbers of various other months come up. This is one of the challenging Whatsapp puzzles. Here are the find number of September puzzle answers.

"Find number for September" puzzle answer

The answer for January is 71313. First, let us separate the numbers. The word January has 7 numbers. So the first number is 7. January month is the first month of the year so the second digit will be 1. There are 3 vowels in the word January. Vowels are the letters a,e, i, o and u. The last step is to reverse the number of days in the month of January. So the last number is 31. To find the answer for the month of September you have to follow the same steps.

Answer for September:

9 - September (The month contains 9 letters so your first number will be 9)

9 - September (9th month of the year)

3 - Number of vowels in September is 3

03 - Reverse of 30 (number of days in September )

So the answer of September month is 99303.

