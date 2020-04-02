40 Memorable Indian Ads WhatsApp Puzzle Answers; Check Details

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, people have been spending their time indoors watching television, checking social media and finishing their pending work. Moreover, they are sharing different puzzles and quizzes to connect with their loved ones. Besides communicating through video calls, texts and audio clips, friends and families forward interesting and fun games to WhatsApp groups.
Nowadays, numerous quizzes, puzzles, and challenges are also surfacing online. People are attempting them to kill their free time and to stay updated on social media. Among many games, advertisement quizzes are highly popular. Read on to know more about 40 memorable Indian ads WhatsApp puzzle answers:
Recently, an image became viral online. It consists of 40 memorable Indian ads. This game is quite interesting for a 90s kid, who would probably be able to guess and recognise every ad. Moreover, it will take them down the memory lane. Here’s everything that you should know about it.
This painting has 40 best Indian ads hidden, including all the classics. Lovely little trip for the nostalgia lovers. Have fun. And reward yourself with some jalebis when done. Kyonki Surf ki kharidari mein hi samajhdaari hai. :) pic.twitter.com/XCQkUHdbxo— Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) May 31, 2019
Also read: Same Letter Missing Three Times WhatsApp Puzzle Answers; Check Details
Also read: 'Correct The Spelling' WhatsApp Puzzle Answers; Check Details Inside
Also read: 'Can You Name All Cricketers' WhatsApp Puzzle Answers; Check Details Inside
Also read: Answers To 'Hindi Muhavre' Puzzle That Has Been Doing The Rounds On Whatsapp
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.