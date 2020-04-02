40 Memorable Indian Ads WhatsApp Puzzle Answers; Check Details

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, people have been spending their time indoors watching television, checking social media and finishing their pending work. Moreover, they are sharing different puzzles and quizzes to connect with their loved ones. Besides communicating through video calls, texts and audio clips, friends and families forward interesting and fun games to WhatsApp groups.

Nowadays, numerous quizzes, puzzles, and challenges are also surfacing online. People are attempting them to kill their free time and to stay updated on social media. Among many games, advertisement quizzes are highly popular. Read on to know more about 40 memorable Indian ads WhatsApp puzzle answers:

40 memorable Indian ads

Recently, an image became viral online. It consists of 40 memorable Indian ads. This game is quite interesting for a 90s kid, who would probably be able to guess and recognise every ad. Moreover, it will take them down the memory lane. Here’s everything that you should know about it.

This painting has 40 best Indian ads hidden, including all the classics. Lovely little trip for the nostalgia lovers. Have fun. And reward yourself with some jalebis when done. Kyonki Surf ki kharidari mein hi samajhdaari hai. :) pic.twitter.com/XCQkUHdbxo — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) May 31, 2019

40 memorable Indian ads puzzle answers

Here are the WhatsApp quiz answers

1) Happydent chewing gum

2) Asian paints: Ranbir Kapoor singing

3) Vodafone zoo zoo

4) Amul

5) Pepsi ad: Shah Rukh Khan on the bus

6) Glucose biscuit Gabbar Singh ad

7) Airtel bus ad

8)Hutch network (pug puppy)

9) UFO: Ceat tyre ad

10) VIP Frenchie

11) Liril girl

Middle from left

12) Maruti: Petrol khatam hi nahi honda

13) Ariel: Share the load

14) Centre shock

15) Cadbury's 5-star ad: Ramesh Suresh

16) Onida: Onida devil

17) Dabur Chyawanprash tree

18) Nirma girl on the roof

19) Nike

20) Fevikwik

21) Taj Mahal tea: Wah Taj

22) Lifebuoy ad: HUL help a child

23) Coca-cola: Aamir Khan ad

24) Whisper ad: Touch the pickle

Bottom left to right

25) Vicks: Kuch Kuch door karo

26) Google: Partition ad

27) Surf Exel ad: Lalita ji

28) ECE bulb

29) Cadbury's Bournvita ad

30) Fevicol egg ad

31) Colgate ki Suraksha

32) Dhara ghee: Jalebi ad

33) Lijjat papad: Rabbit

34) Bajaj: Humara Bajaj

35) Cadbury's dairy milk

36) Palmolive shaving cream

37) Gillette

38) Naukri.com

39) Pepsi ad - Dhoni's helicopter shot

40) Surf Exel: Daag Achhe Hain

