Raveena Tandon Gives #FliptheSwitch Challenge A Twist With "most Obvious Switch"; Watch

Actor Raveena Tandon recently took to Instagram and performed FliptheSwitch challenge with her daughter. The mother-daughter duo looked adorable while performing the challenge. Raveena Tandon also revealed that she has marked her debut on Instagram by performing this viral challenge. But in this second FliptheSwitch video Raveena made a major change.

Raveena slays with her pet #FliptheSwitch challenge

Tiktok is one of the trendiest apps in town. Amidst this ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, people are heavily relying on social media and video streaming websites to entertain themselves. Hence, the amount of content on these websites and apps is being generated on a large scale.

Also read | See Raveena Tandon And Karisma Kapoor's Trekking & Yoga Throwback Posts

Now, the latest celebrity to join Tiktok is none other than Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon. The actor marked her debut on Tiktok by performing #FliptheSwitch challenge. Later on, she uploaded a second video where she performed the same challenge but with a major ‘switch’. Before you take a look at Raveena Tandon's new TikTok video, watch her debut TikTok video.

Many of Raveena Tandon’s fans did not notice this twist. While performing the challenge for the second time Raveena Tandon’s daughter was holding her pet dog in her hand. The moment the lights went out in the video the mother-daughter duo exchanged their costumes and positions. But they did not just switch their costumes when Raveena Tandon donned her daughter’s costume she switched their pet dog with their pet cat.

Also read | Raveena Tandon's Daughter Joins Her As She Tries 'flipped The Switch' Challenge

Raveena Tandon also added a quirky caption with this video. She said, “This was switch – 2. Did you guys notice the most obvious switch! Find me on Tiktok officialraveenatandon link in bio.” Take a look at Raveena Tandon’s #FliptheSwitch challenge here.

Also read | Raveena Tandon Spills Beans On Her 'grey' Character In 'KGF: Chapter 2'; Details Here

Also read | Raveena Tandon Reveals Her Predicament While Shooting 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.