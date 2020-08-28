Twitter User’s ‘apt’ Webinar Post Leaves Netizens Chuckling; Check It Out

The unprecedented coronavirus lockdown has forced people to shift most of their work online, including tuition classes, events, seminars, etc. The restrictions in the movement of people have changed the way the world used to operate before the pandemic. While some people are finding it frustrating to attend online classes and events, others are just fed up of the frequency of getting invited to ‘webinars’.

Poking fun around the same, a Twitter user recently shared a hilarious meme, featuring an imaginary conversation between ‘Thor’ and ‘Captain Marvel’. Shared by user name @nand_bo, the meme, featuring a popular template from the movie ‘Avengers: Endgame’, shows Thor inviting Captain Marvel to a Webinar session. Check-out the hilarious post;

READ: ‘Mother With Sign’ Shares Valuable Insight About People, Netizens Say 'advice Of The Day'

Netizens call it ‘apt’

Since shared, the post has garnered nearly 1,500 likes and several comments. While one internet user expressed how webinars have become the new normal, others just couldn’t stop laughing. One Twitter user wrote, "5+ people sent me this. And I'm hosting a webinar today”.

Ha ha ha. We have 3 webinars today. Apt meme. — No comments simply waste (@anish8821) August 27, 2020

READ: Elephant Rescues An Impala From A Waterhole; Watch Video

I can relate. — Shubham Sakhuja (@ishubhamsakhuja) August 28, 2020

Superb 😅 — D.S. Chouhan (@DSCHOUHAN1) August 27, 2020

Every virtual meet and webinar ever 😂😂😂 https://t.co/wuqiwx0wSj — Praveen (@praveenjammy) August 27, 2020

READ: UK: Nationwide Appeal Initiated To Find Iconic Aston Martin Stolen From Cheshire Streets

READ: Good News: From 5-yr-old Saving His Mother's Life To Man's Unique 62nd B'day; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.