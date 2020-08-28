Last Updated:

Twitter User’s ‘apt’ Webinar Post Leaves Netizens Chuckling; Check It Out

Poking fun around the frequency of Webinar invitations, a Twitter user shared a meme, featuring an imaginary conversation between ‘Thor’ and ‘Captain Marvel’.

The unprecedented coronavirus lockdown has forced people to shift most of their work online, including tuition classes, events, seminars, etc. The restrictions in the movement of people have changed the way the world used to operate before the pandemic. While some people are finding it frustrating to attend online classes and events, others are just fed up of the frequency of getting invited to ‘webinars’. 

Poking fun around the same, a Twitter user recently shared a hilarious meme, featuring an imaginary conversation between ‘Thor’ and ‘Captain Marvel’. Shared by user name @nand_bo, the meme, featuring a popular template from the movie ‘Avengers: Endgame’, shows Thor inviting Captain Marvel to a Webinar session. Check-out the hilarious post;

Netizens call it ‘apt’ 

Since shared, the post has garnered nearly 1,500 likes and several comments. While one internet user expressed how webinars have become the new normal, others just couldn’t stop laughing. One Twitter user wrote, "5+ people sent me this. And I'm hosting a webinar today”. 

