‘Mother With Sign’ Shares Valuable Insight About People, Netizens Say 'advice Of The Day'

A post about a valuable principle shared by an Instagram account ‘mother with sign’ has amused the internet. Uploaded by a lady named Poonam Sapra, the post depicts a valuable message about one’s course of behaviour that might either make others happier or might want them to have you leave. “There are two types of people” the lady in the post stands with the text message emblazoned on the placard. Her priceless insight goes on to add, “The first type you feel very happy when you meet them”, “the second type you feel happy when they leave”. She further adds, holding another placard, “Decide which one you want to be”.

Instagrammers perched in the comments section to agree with the lady’s wise words. “Well said auntie,” wrote one, agreeing. “You nailed it, obviously first one,” wrote the second. “Can you post something on father children relationship that's something most underrated these days,” requested the third. The lady’s realistic advise struck the chord with the users as they agreed that our behaviour towards others would eventually reflect on how we are treated in return.

Read: Black Lives Matter Over Tennis? Naomi Osaka Amazes Netizens With US Open Warmup Withdrawal

Read: Rhea Chakraborty's 'claustrophobia' Claim On Sushant Busted; Netizens Slam 'nonsense'

While someone positive, with candour and integrity, is embraced as they radiate encouraging spirit in the environment, a person likewise negative isn’t appreciated. Sapra’s account is abundant in such thought-provoking messages as she propagates some wise messages on the signboard that remind of ‘signboard wala’. In another post, she can be seen standing with a placard that reads, “When your goal is clear and focus is absolute”. One other read, “Do more daily—Smile, Laugh, Do Good, Be thankful, Look for positives, Relax don’t stress, Reduce expectations, overlook faults.” Users seem to be immensely inspired by the lady’s valuable placard messages.

Heedful advice with comical touch

In a similar fashion, a Mumbai based Instagrammer’s placard updates began brewing an onslaught of fans while he gave some heedful advice with a comical touch. Standing with a signboard that flashes funny liners, which, in fact, are meaningful, the mass communication student who recently shot to widespread recognition has launched several advisories, and phrases relatable to Indian culture. In one of his recent posts, he was even seen brandishing a coronavirus mask advisory with a man alongside emulating as an example to his post that read, “Stop wearing masks on your neck.”

Read: Hanging Bats Filmed Upside Down 'look Like They Are Partying', Netizens In Splits | WATCH

Read: Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom's Baby Girl Daisy Dove Bloom Gets All The Love From Netizens

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.