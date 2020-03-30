What Is Yoga Challenge? Here's Everything You Need To Know About It

Similar to many challenges that are ongoing on Instagram and social media platforms, "yoga challenge" is another fun video or picture task to shed the boredom of quarantine. If you are free after work from home and other tasks of the day, then give thirty minutes to daily yoga. One can take their friends on the yoga challenge and keep the link going. If you still wonder what is a yoga challenge and in-depth explanation of the same, then read further to get the right insights.

What is yoga challenge?

As compared to other challenges like the gesture challenge or the weekend challenge, you don’t need any applications or updates to do Instagram yoga challenge. If you have been tagged or want to start a chain of Instagram yoga challenge, then all you need to do is start up basic yoga. Click or record the process picture or video. The yoga challenge has several health benefits and also can help cut down on quarantine calories.

The yoga challenge can be done inside the safe walls of your doors. In the challenge, if you are tagged, you must mention them in your caption. Or you can simply mention the people you want to pick up the challenge next. In the post, you can describe why or how you ended up picking up the Asana or the yoga pose. You can also mention the time to hold the pose and even the steps to do. The yoga challenge is all about educating and developing a healthy habit during and after quarantine.

Check out an example on Instagram yoga challenge

Here are a few steps on how to do the yoga challenge perfectly?

To follow the Instagram yoga challenge, you only need to have the Instagram application.

Find a good location at home and ask someone to click a picture while you do the challenge. This yoga challenge can be clicked by using a timer also.

If you are happy with the picture, share it on Instagram.

Use relevant hashtags for the picture or the video.

Share the video after giving all the credits and do not forget to tag people.

Remember to follow professional advice on-call or Skype if you are new to yoga. Some of these challenges might be difficult for people with compromised strength or other health problems. If followed regularly, you might be able to do it accurately.

Check out some more Instagram Yoga challenge pictures

