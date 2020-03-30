What Is 30 Day Challenge On Instagram? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, various countries have opted for complete or partial lockdown, forcing people to stay indoors. People are utilising this time in doing household chores and finishing all the pending work that they have been postponing since months. Despite this, people are left with a lot of free time; thus, making them resort to online streaming services and social media.

Instagram is always filled with appealing viral trends, which last until something new comes up. However, these days, social media challenges and story games are spreading faster and staying longer than ever. Among them, Instagram 30 Day challenge is one of the most talked-about activities. Here’s everything to know about this trending challenge.

What is 30 Day Challenge?

People have been extensively working out and following their interests and hobbies these days. Moreover, various challenges have surfaced on Instagram which is helping them to connect with their near and dear ones. Among them, Instagram 30 day challenge allows people to share a song every day for the next thirty days.

However, this one is not simple. People are required to follow a theme for each day. For this, a viral picture has been circulating on social media, which instructs participants to categorise songs accordingly. It involves a variety of choices from ‘a song with a colour in the title’ to ‘a song that makes you sad’, besides others.

All about Instagram 30 Day challenge

People have been using social media for entertainment purposes and to connect with their peers and relatives. Therefore, song challenge helps in providing insights into people’s taste in music. Moreover, it makes other people discover music that they might not have listened to earlier and reminds you of songs, which you might not have heard for some time.

