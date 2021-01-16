Whatsapp Privacy Policy Update Blog Triggers Memefest Among Netizens

Quick links:
WhatsApp’s new privacy policy stirred a storm among its users who got concerned about the privacy of their chats and other data. A number of users started switching to other messaging apps for the safety of their data. Soon Whatsapp issued a message about their Whatsapp privacy policy in order to reassure their users that their data and messages are safe.
Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments
In the clarification messages, the company claimed that people can communicate privately in any manner and the privacy shall be maintained. However, the portal also stated that the new privacy policy shall affect business accounts. The Whatsapp privacy policy mentions in the blog, "We recently updated our Privacy Policy and we have received many thoughtful questions. With some of the rumors going around, we want to answer some of the common questions we have received. We go to great lengths to build WhatsApp in a way that helps people communicate privately. We want to be clear that the policy update does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family in any way. The changes are related to optional business features on WhatsApp, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data".
Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe
Netizens found the clarification to be vague and misleading. Many netizens felt that the platform has only addressed what they shall not be doing with the users’ information and data. Many netizens felt that the messaging app has left out what they shall be doing with the users’ information.
WhatsApp’s latest privacy policy update and clarification blog failed to convince numerous netizens about their privacy on the app. They took to Twitter and expressed how they felt about the privacy policy update message. Check out some of the hilarious memes doing the rounds on Twitter below.
#WhatsappNewPolicy explained in best possible way in just 18 seconds. #WhatsappPrivacy #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/X8XXPsI3HR— Chacha Chawdhary (@chachachawdhry) January 11, 2021
#WhatsappPrivacy— AÌ¶aÌ¶tÌ¶mÌ¶nÌ¶iÌ¶rÌ¶bÌ¶hÌ¶aÌ¶rÌ¶ à¤¶à¤¾à¤« à¤«à¤°à¥€à¤¦ (@ShaafFarid1) January 12, 2021
Whatsaap : we have updated our privacy policy ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/7QgkUEN0FH
#WhatsappPrivacy— Mujaffar ali (@mujaffar__Ali) January 12, 2021
New update whatsapp privacy issues explained in one pic.ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/TvAZ6gkGaa
whatsapp's updated privacy policy pic.twitter.com/mYaqBFIYVK— The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) January 10, 2021
Mark Zuckerberg after updating New WhatsApp privacy policy ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/p6rMBGO7kc— ðŸ¥€Sehar NoorðŸ¥€ (@Seharnoor1314) January 12, 2021
''WhatsApp new privacy policy exists''— IÙ‚rRA (@huh__iQrraaa) January 12, 2021
Still confused me: pic.twitter.com/vJWOiFyHTu
Whatsapp after updating their privacy policy— ðŸ…³ðŸ…´ðŸ†‡ðŸ†ƒðŸ…´ðŸ† /TOXIC’s stan (@dexter_tweeets) January 14, 2021
.
Telegram to whatsapp be like:- pic.twitter.com/8adn7uwB34
Mark Zuckerberg after new WhatsApp privacy policy: pic.twitter.com/QlzcYxJcVH— Shadan Asad (@itsShaadaan) January 12, 2021
WhatsApp’s privacy policy after being updated. pic.twitter.com/kQ4tse1sBU— DinaðŸŒ¸â¤ï¸ (@_dinawilson) January 12, 2021
Now, instead of showing "Mark as read", whatsapp will show "Mark HAS Read".....— bank wale babu (@CrazzyBanker) January 14, 2021
ðŸ˜‚ New Privacy Policy..ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚
Some netizens also shared memes to show how things would now be looking at the WhatsApp headquarters. Several netizens shared memes where it was implied that WhatsApp has all the user data and can read, listen and share user’s messages. Check out some of those memes as well.
Me: Kal se pakka parhoonga— Hamza Aijaz Ahmed (@hamzaaijazahmed) January 12, 2021
WhatsApp Headquarters:#WhatsappPrivacy pic.twitter.com/9TbOsYpyuj
Sending messages on WhatsApp to install Signal app— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 12, 2021
Mark Zuckerberg: pic.twitter.com/J6ds9zx31h
She : "Chalo good night bol do"— SwatKatðŸ’ƒ (@swatic12) January 12, 2021
He : "pehle tum"
She : "nahi pehle tum"
He : "bola na pehle tum" pic.twitter.com/UCdfOIgxqL
#WhatsappPrivacy— Rehaan ðŸ”° (@sarcastiqlonda) January 12, 2021
Thanks Mark for saving me : pic.twitter.com/gVvNWhzre9
Crush:I love you too— Sana (@Sana_here_1) January 12, 2021
WhatsApp headquarters#WhatsappPrivacy pic.twitter.com/RaWMmJ0kTZ
#WhatsappPrivacy #WhatsAppPrivacyPolicy #WhatsApp #Zuckerberg #Mirzapur2#Mirzapuronprime #bollywood #mirzapurmeme— MustafaAli (@call_me_masti) January 12, 2021
Nibba nibbi making plan of their after marriage life....
Mark zuckerberg: pic.twitter.com/SjKBFK1h7I
When you start talking in Urdu so that whatsapp don't understand— Miss_Malik (@Saleha_Malik20) January 12, 2021
Le whatsapp headquarters:#WhatsappPrivacy #Whatsapp_Headquarters pic.twitter.com/tYMTk0Tryt
When someone accepts the new #WhatsappPrivacy policy without reading it#WhatsApp headquarters ðŸ˜…ðŸ˜… pic.twitter.com/KFSdak74Lg— ð““ð“²ð“¼ð“±ð“ªð“·ð“½ ð“Ÿð“ªð“½ð“®ð“µ (@_Dptweets7) January 12, 2021
"you're the only one i talk to"— Sara ðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡¦ (@sara_pirzadaa) January 11, 2021
Whatsapp headquarters: pic.twitter.com/W5VqlBiW4P
She: we need to talk— Hassan Wakeel (@the__7eventh) January 11, 2021
WhatsApp headquarters: pic.twitter.com/ojcjMzhFSv
Signal vs Whatsapp ðŸ’° pic.twitter.com/faryW7KTFt— Matthew O'Brien. (@Matthewobrien_) January 12, 2021
Signal vs WhatsApp Messenger. Which one you prefer? pic.twitter.com/E5fD5ty5oQ— ThoYYu ðŸ‡²ðŸ‡»ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡¹ðŸ‡ (@thoyyu) January 9, 2021
What are you guys choosing next?— H. (@Patientzero109) January 9, 2021
Signal app vs WhatsApp #WhatsAppPrivacyPolicy pic.twitter.com/5ASuzpBEZ7
Whatsapp vs telegram vs signals pic.twitter.com/AHUKZSJsxV— Osama Mustafa (@OsamaOracle) January 10, 2021
Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather
Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.