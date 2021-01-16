Last Updated:

Whatsapp Privacy Policy Update Blog Triggers Memefest Among Netizens

Whatsapp privacy policy update blog has triggered a meme fest among netizens who took to Twitter and expressed how they feel about the policy update.

whatsapp privacy policy

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy stirred a storm among its users who got concerned about the privacy of their chats and other data. A number of users started switching to other messaging apps for the safety of their data. Soon Whatsapp issued a message about their Whatsapp privacy policy in order to reassure their users that their data and messages are safe.

WhatsApp Privacy policy update

In the clarification messages, the company claimed that people can communicate privately in any manner and the privacy shall be maintained. However, the portal also stated that the new privacy policy shall affect business accounts. The Whatsapp privacy policy mentions in the blog, "We recently updated our Privacy Policy and we have received many thoughtful questions. With some of the rumors going around, we want to answer some of the common questions we have received. We go to great lengths to build WhatsApp in a way that helps people communicate privately. We want to be clear that the policy update does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family in any way. The changes are related to optional business features on WhatsApp, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data".

Netizens start meme fest on Twitter about WhatsApp's privacy policy

Netizens found the clarification to be vague and misleading. Many netizens felt that the platform has only addressed what they shall not be doing with the users’ information and data. Many netizens felt that the messaging app has left out what they shall be doing with the users’ information.

WhatsApp’s latest privacy policy update and clarification blog failed to convince numerous netizens about their privacy on the app. They took to Twitter and expressed how they felt about the privacy policy update message. Check out some of the hilarious memes doing the rounds on Twitter below.

WhatsApp headquarters memes

Some netizens also shared memes to show how things would now be looking at the WhatsApp headquarters. Several netizens shared memes where it was implied that WhatsApp has all the user data and can read, listen and share user’s messages. Check out some of those memes as well.

A number of netizens were also seen debating about 'Telegram vs Whatsapp' and WhatsApp vs Signal' apps on Twitter as well.

