Whatsapp Privacy Policy Update Blog Triggers Memefest Among Netizens

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy stirred a storm among its users who got concerned about the privacy of their chats and other data. A number of users started switching to other messaging apps for the safety of their data. Soon Whatsapp issued a message about their Whatsapp privacy policy in order to reassure their users that their data and messages are safe.

WhatsApp Privacy policy update

In the clarification messages, the company claimed that people can communicate privately in any manner and the privacy shall be maintained. However, the portal also stated that the new privacy policy shall affect business accounts. The Whatsapp privacy policy mentions in the blog, "We recently updated our Privacy Policy and we have received many thoughtful questions. With some of the rumors going around, we want to answer some of the common questions we have received. We go to great lengths to build WhatsApp in a way that helps people communicate privately. We want to be clear that the policy update does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family in any way. The changes are related to optional business features on WhatsApp, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data".

Image credits: Whatsapp Blog

Netizens start meme fest on Twitter about WhatsApp's privacy policy

Netizens found the clarification to be vague and misleading. Many netizens felt that the platform has only addressed what they shall not be doing with the users’ information and data. Many netizens felt that the messaging app has left out what they shall be doing with the users’ information.

WhatsApp’s latest privacy policy update and clarification blog failed to convince numerous netizens about their privacy on the app. They took to Twitter and expressed how they felt about the privacy policy update message. Check out some of the hilarious memes doing the rounds on Twitter below.

#WhatsappPrivacy



New update whatsapp privacy issues explained in one pic.ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/TvAZ6gkGaa — Mujaffar ali (@mujaffar__Ali) January 12, 2021

whatsapp's updated privacy policy pic.twitter.com/mYaqBFIYVK — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) January 10, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg after updating New WhatsApp privacy policy ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/p6rMBGO7kc — ðŸ¥€Sehar NoorðŸ¥€ (@Seharnoor1314) January 12, 2021

''WhatsApp new privacy policy exists''



Still confused me: pic.twitter.com/vJWOiFyHTu — IÙ‚rRA (@huh__iQrraaa) January 12, 2021

Whatsapp after updating their privacy policy

.

Telegram to whatsapp be like:- pic.twitter.com/8adn7uwB34 — ðŸ…³ðŸ…´ðŸ†‡ðŸ†ƒðŸ…´ðŸ† /TOXIC’s stan (@dexter_tweeets) January 14, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg after new WhatsApp privacy policy: pic.twitter.com/QlzcYxJcVH — Shadan Asad (@itsShaadaan) January 12, 2021

Now, instead of showing "Mark as read", whatsapp will show "Mark HAS Read".....



ðŸ˜‚ New Privacy Policy..ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — bank wale babu (@CrazzyBanker) January 14, 2021

WhatsApp headquarters memes

Some netizens also shared memes to show how things would now be looking at the WhatsApp headquarters. Several netizens shared memes where it was implied that WhatsApp has all the user data and can read, listen and share user’s messages. Check out some of those memes as well.

Me: Kal se pakka parhoonga



WhatsApp Headquarters:#WhatsappPrivacy pic.twitter.com/9TbOsYpyuj — Hamza Aijaz Ahmed (@hamzaaijazahmed) January 12, 2021

Sending messages on WhatsApp to install Signal app

Mark Zuckerberg: pic.twitter.com/J6ds9zx31h — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 12, 2021

She : "Chalo good night bol do"

He : "pehle tum"

She : "nahi pehle tum"

He : "bola na pehle tum" pic.twitter.com/UCdfOIgxqL — SwatKatðŸ’ƒ (@swatic12) January 12, 2021

When you start talking in Urdu so that whatsapp don't understand

Le whatsapp headquarters:#WhatsappPrivacy #Whatsapp_Headquarters pic.twitter.com/tYMTk0Tryt — Miss_Malik (@Saleha_Malik20) January 12, 2021

"you're the only one i talk to"



Whatsapp headquarters: pic.twitter.com/W5VqlBiW4P — Sara ðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡¦ (@sara_pirzadaa) January 11, 2021

She: we need to talk

WhatsApp headquarters: pic.twitter.com/ojcjMzhFSv — Hassan Wakeel (@the__7eventh) January 11, 2021

A number of netizens were also seen debating about 'Telegram vs Whatsapp' and WhatsApp vs Signal' apps on Twitter as well.

Signal vs WhatsApp Messenger. Which one you prefer? pic.twitter.com/E5fD5ty5oQ — ThoYYu ðŸ‡²ðŸ‡»ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡¹ðŸ‡­ (@thoyyu) January 9, 2021

What are you guys choosing next?

Signal app vs WhatsApp #WhatsAppPrivacyPolicy pic.twitter.com/5ASuzpBEZ7 — H. (@Patientzero109) January 9, 2021

Whatsapp vs telegram vs signals pic.twitter.com/AHUKZSJsxV — Osama Mustafa (@OsamaOracle) January 10, 2021

