Ants In My Pants: Answers To The Popular Whatsapp Puzzle That Has Been Doing Rounds

With the entire country locked down due to the pandemic of Coronavirus, a lot of people have been wondering about how to spend all the free time at home. This is the best time to solve a few puzzles that have been flooding your WhatsApp chats. One such puzzle that had been doing rounds on Whatsapp groups is the 'Ants in my pants' puzzle.

This puzzle includes 18 questions/ clues and one is supposed to find out the answers to guess the words that end with 'ant'. And if at all you cannot guess the words for a few clues, here are the answers that might help you in solving the puzzle.

ANTS IN MY PANTS quiz answers

Using the clues, find the words ending in ANT.

Also Read: Prince William Mocked COVID-19 Crisis Weeks Before Prince Charles Tested Positive

Also Read: London Mayor Hits Back, Says Tube Trains Running At Maximum Despite Govt Criticism

1. One who sees the future

Clairvoyant

2. Can float

Buoyant

3. Not a vowel

Consonant

4. Flaky French roll

Croissant

5. Accused in a trial

Defendant

6. Makes you less stinky

Deodorant

7. Unlocks stuffy nose

Decongestant

8. Om om om

Chant

9. The guy who hit me

Assailant

10. The A in CA

Accountant

11. Deadly tumour

Malignant

12. Dr Who

David Tennant

13. Absent from school

Truant

14. Cop needs this to arrest you

Warrant

15. Common to dogs and firemen

Vigilant

16. What do you call a Newborn?

Infant

17. Where Miss Universe is chosen

Pageant

18. Something that is Way too expensive

Extravagant

These WhatsApp puzzles are an easy way to kill time and gain knowledge while self-isolating at home. This is also an easy activity to keep the brain cells active. Apart from learning new words and their meanings, you can even create a few puzzles on your own, to kill time. So go ahead, share these puzzles amongst your friends and have a good time together whilst social distancing.

Also Read: British Puzzle Releases 'Where's Wally?' Coronavirus Edition

Also Read: Kensington Palace Shares Video Of Prince William's Children Clapping For Health Workers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.