Prince William Mocked COVID-19 Crisis Weeks Before Prince Charles Tested Positive

In an unprecedented development, Prince Charles was tested positive of deadly coronavirus on March 25 and was quarantined. However, since then, a video of his son, Prince William has emerged which was reportedly shot three weeks ago who joked about the pandemic and called it “hyped by media”. The video has been making rounds on the internet and has been shared across various social media platforms with one of the Twitter users even saying that “virus does not discriminate”.

The coronavirus which originated in China in December 2019 has now claimed over 21,295 lives worldwide as of March 26. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 198 countries and has infected at least 471,464 people. Out of the total infections, 114,642 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries, and the economy is struggling.

Amid these crises, the video dated March 3, 2020, of Prince William mocking the pandemic has also been deemed ‘ironical’. The son of Prince Charles and the Duke of Cambridge asked the emergency workers if COVID-19 was being given more importance than it deserves during his first official tour to Ireland.

"I bet everyone’s like: ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying’, and you’re like ‘no, you’ve just got a cough,’" Prince William said before adding, "Does it seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up do you think in the media?"

He added, "By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus! Sorry!" he joked at the event. "We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop!"

3 weeks ago Prince William was joking about #coronavirus.

Today his father #PrinceCharles tested Positive.

— Dr. Mahipal Singh Rathore (@mahipalrathore) March 25, 2020

Queen leaves Palace

As the deadly coronavirus outbreak continues to take a toll on the world, Queen Elizabeth II has left the Buckingham Palace and has been shifted to Windsor Castle. According to reports, there are plans to quarantine her along with Prince Philip at Sandringham if the COVID-19 spread worsens in the country. As of March 26, the UK has reported 9,529 confirmed cases with 465 deaths while the global death toll has surpassed 21,295

The royal source told a media outlet that the Queen was taken to Windsor castle while mentioning that “she is in good health”, however, it was thought that it was “best to move her” because most of her staff is reportedly “panicky” over the drastic spread of the fatal virus since it was discovered in the Chinese province of Wuhan in December 2019.

