'When Zucchini Comes To Punjab..': Supermarket's Spelling Goof Up Leaves Tweeple In Splits

While spelling errors are ubiquitous, a supermarket recently altered the entire meaning of summer squash Zucchini after it “renamed” it as ‘jugni’. The salad vegetable, although originated in Americas, was named “zucchini” by Italians. It is also known by its French name ‘Courgette’ in the UK and most parts of Europe. However, it took the Punjabi dialect to turn it into ‘Jugni’.

The epic goof up took place in Punjab’s city of Ludhiana. A photograph of the vegge’s nametag was later on Twitter, Dr Aman Kashyap, who wrote, “The Punjabi dialect didn`t even spare poor Zucchini once it`s been to Ludhiana.” In the picture, the word ‘Jugni’ is written in bold letters despite the packaging clearly reading ‘Zuccinni’.

When Zucchini Comes to Punjab.

The Punjabi dialect didn`t even spare poor Zucchini once it`s been to Ludhiana. pic.twitter.com/euSelaYPVs — Dr Aman kashyap (@DrAmankashyap) November 18, 2020

Netizens launch meme fest

Since shared, the post has been liked over 3.7 thousand times with netizens eliciting rib tickling responses. Commenting on the price of the same, auser wrote, "Expensive, itne mai 3-4 Lokkey lele koi!". While another user quipped, "I think I like jugni more" Meanwhile, another joked, "You may know that persimmons are called Simran!".

Jug jug jeeve jugni 😂😂. Saada ta aiyo sahara hai aithe — Beyond Kilos&Inches (@DeeptaNagpal) November 18, 2020

Don't worry zucchini doesn't exist to start with. In Italian it's one zucchina, two zucchine — Andrea Matranga (@andreamatranga) November 19, 2020

When papad came to Britain, it got a makeover to poppadoms! 😀 pic.twitter.com/iMiWTizxRI — Sharanya Chatterjee (@SharanyaCRanjan) November 19, 2020

Whats wrong?

When Brits could corrupt so many Indian names to pronounce easier what is wrong if Indians do the same? — MLAgarwal (@MLAgarwaal) November 19, 2020

Jugni ishq de raste jaave

Kidre dhokha hi na khaave

Ohnu zara samajh na aave

Laave yaa naa dil nu laave

Naale pak mohabbat kare Sai Peer merya jugni ji

Ae ve Allah waleya...jugni ji — Noted (@noted_1) November 18, 2020

Lol...like in Kerala, Arnold Schwarznegger became Arnold Sivasankaran.... — Heimdall (@twitmenon) November 19, 2020

Zucchini or courgette is a summer squash which contains small amounts of iron, calcium, zinc, and several other B vitamins. While it can reach nearly 1 metre in length, it is usually harvested when it is still immature at about 15 to 25 cm. On the other hand, Jugni is a term used to refer to a free-spirited, young girl in Punjabi folklore.

