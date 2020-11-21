Last Updated:

'When Zucchini Comes To Punjab..': Supermarket's Spelling Goof Up Leaves Tweeple In Splits

While spelling errors are ubiquitous, a supermarket recently altered the entire meaning of summer squash Zucchini after it “renamed” it as ‘jugni’.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Ludhiana Supermarket triggers meme fest after it renames zucchini as 'Jugni'

While spelling errors are ubiquitous, a supermarket recently altered the entire meaning of summer squash Zucchini after it “renamed” it as ‘jugni’. The salad vegetable, although originated in Americas, was named “zucchini” by Italians. It is also known by its French name ‘Courgette’ in the UK and most parts of Europe. However, it took the Punjabi dialect to turn it into ‘Jugni’.

The epic goof up took place in Punjab’s city of Ludhiana. A photograph of the vegge’s nametag was later on Twitter, Dr Aman Kashyap, who wrote, “The Punjabi dialect didn`t even spare poor Zucchini once it`s been to Ludhiana.”  In the picture, the word ‘Jugni’ is written in bold letters despite the packaging clearly reading ‘Zuccinni’. 

Netizens launch meme fest

Since shared, the post has been liked over 3.7 thousand times with netizens eliciting rib tickling responses. Commenting on the price of the same, auser wrote, "Expensive, itne  mai 3-4 Lokkey lele koi!". While another user quipped, "I  think I like jugni more" Meanwhile, another joked, "You may know that persimmons are called Simran!".

Zucchini or courgette is a summer squash which contains small amounts of iron, calcium, zinc, and several other B vitamins. While it can reach nearly 1 metre in length, it is usually harvested when it is still immature at about 15 to 25 cm. On the other hand, Jugni is a term used to refer to a free-spirited, young girl in Punjabi folklore. 

First Published:
