Pickpocket Returns Wallet Noticing CCTV Camera In Supermarket, Netizens Go ROFL

A hilarious video of a pickpocket stealing a man's wallet in the supermarket then returning it quietly upon noticing the CCTV camera has triggered laughter on the internet. Shared by a page known as Robbery Fails on Twitter, the 15 second TikTok video has amassed over 1.1million views as internet users thanked the surveillance camera for saving the man’s day from the robbery. Not just that, some even noticed a man falling on the floor in the background as the event was taking place, in further hilarity.

“There is so much happening in this video,” wrote a user making a laughter emoji. With over 41.6k likes and 13k retweets, the clip has triggered a huge reaction as users commented on the post with memes and jokes. Some even suspected that the clip could have been staged, nonetheless, it was hilarious. “Anyone notice the phone disappear from the guys pocket once it gets put back? Like magic,” observed one. “My man in the back, you alright?” questioned another.

We gonna ignore that guy in the background falling? Or the fact he put something in his jacket as he walked away lol😂 — Colby”CallTheCops”Cuckington (@colbycalltheco1) May 12, 2020

That's a one regretful pickpocket 😂😂 — Myriad⁷ (@Myriadose) May 12, 2020

😆😆 — Elisabetta Diacci (@Elisablu2) May 12, 2020

LMAO at least he put it back — 💙🧊send me diego brando pics🧊💙 (@zestyalmonds) May 12, 2020

That was almost cute — technicaltuna (@technicaltuna) May 12, 2020

An honest theif. — @D4V1DR0J4S (@DavidLRojasZ) May 12, 2020

🤷🏻‍♂️🤣 — Kenn Bosak (@KennethBosak) May 13, 2020

He still came up last second 😂 — Elii_ (@eliascardona80) May 12, 2020

🤣🤣🤣 — Andi Dewi Santi (@dhesha) May 12, 2020

😂🖖 that "hade" 😂 — sweetbaby (@nayesometimess) May 12, 2020

The man being theft oblivious

The thief’s facial expressions as he noticed the camera in the video are remarkable, according to a few comments. In a smooth display of expertise as he slides the man's wallet out of his pocket, he declares victory. However, the next moment when the camera catches his attention, he puts his hands up. In a funny reaction as one would seeing a cop, the thief quietly paces a couple of steps backward and inserts the wallet right back in the man’s back pocket. All this while, the guy screening the shelves for supplies does not know what happened.

