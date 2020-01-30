Zucchini Halwa Recipe To Prepare The Much-loved Sweet Dish At Home In Easy Steps

Believed to be originated in America by food experts, the zucchini or courgette is a summer squash, which is often named along with certain other squashes and pumpkins, of the Cucurbita pepo family of vegetables. However, Indians gorge on this unusual vegetable by infusing some local flavours and giving the dish a new Indian texture. Popularly consumed in the form of a halwa in India, Zucchini is often cooked with sugar, milk and khoya on a low flame.

Garnished with a cherry and malai on top, Indians relish this traditional dish with a modern twist with friends and family. They also prepare it as a dessert for a dinner party at home. Here are some easy steps you need to follow to cook perfect Zucchini Halwa in your home.

Ingredients:

1/2 Kg zucchini

1/2 litre full-fat milk

60 gms ghee

1 tsp cardamom powder

120 gms sugar

125 gms khoya

A red cherry and Kesari malai for garnishing the dish

How to make a Zucchini halwa?

Recipe 1

Step 1

To prepare this halwa recipe, wash and grate zucchini and keep it aside. Take a pan and put it over the medium flame, add milk and heat it.

Step 2

Add zucchini to hot milk and cook until its consistency is adjusted and zucchini is soft and tender, keep stirring.

Step 3

Now, take another pan and put it over the low flame, add cardamom powder and fry for 2 minutes. Now add the zucchini milk mixture to this along with sugar and grated khoya.

Step 4

Cook for 10-15 minutes over the low flame by continuous stirring. When done, turn off the flame and serve hot garnished with a cherry on top. Enjoy!

Recipe II

Wash zucchini properly.

Grate the zucchini to medium thickness.

Add zucchini and milk in a heavy bottom pan and cook on low heat until all the milk is absorbed.

Add ghee in the pan along with cardamom powder.

Fry for 4-5 minutes on low heat.

Keep stirring continuously.

Add sugar and cook for another 4-5 minutes.

Add grated khoya and cook for 10 minutes on low heat until the ghee starts to leave on the sides.

Keep stirring in between.

Garnish with a cherry and pour malai on top.

