White-cheeked Gibbon Emerging Out Of Shrubs Reminds Netizens Of 'Venom'; See Video

A video of the northern white-cheeked gibbon emerging from the bushes has been making rounds on the internet. Recently, a Twitter user shared a hilarious clip of the little wild animal from across the road, and netizens cannot get enough of it. An account on the micro-blogging platform by the name of Back to Nature posted the video on August 25, 2020, Tuesday.

Within a few hours of sharing with fans, it became viral on the internet. Here’s everything you need to know about the video and fan response on the same. Read on:

White-cheeked gibbon's video goes viral

Twitter account Back to Nature posts hilarious videos, pictures, and news about animals through its social media handle. Recently, it shared a clip of the northern white-cheeked gibbon, who suddenly emerges from the bushes and comes in front of the video-maker. Fans and followers on the platform could not get enough of it.

They also found a similarity between Venom and the wild animal. They assumed the northern white-cheeked gibbon to be little Venom with oversized hands.

Who also thought first that a small venom was coming out of the bushes? pic.twitter.com/1UNv6x8TWo — Back To Nature (@backt0nature) August 25, 2020

As it comes from behind the trees and shrubs, the northern white-cheeked gibbon reaches towards the person and tries to slap the camera with its paw. Netizens had a hilarious response to the video. Within a few hours of posting, it garnered likes of more than 1000 people and over 250 retweets and many comments on the microblogging site. Check out some of the responses from the viewers:

Responses on the funny animal video

Numerous social media users viewed the video and shared their response in the comment section. Many among them also applauded the person’s gut who created the video. As the wild animal approached the person, they remained still. The responses in the comments section varied from being sarcastic to actually laughing off the incident.

While some people thought that the northern white-cheeked gibbon was an alien, others reacted with emoticons and wrote ‘hahaha’ in the comment section. Some also asked who Venom was, and many fans tried to give some reference to such users. Check out the comments this funny animal video garnered:

~ At first I thought it was a space alien. 👽 — ЅUℕℕᎽℳᎾᎾℕ🌞🌝 (@MTink21401) August 25, 2020

Hahahahahahahaha yes very good 😉👍 — Trish (@Trish54984372) August 25, 2020

From far it definitely looks like Venom and that weird mascot thing from Community 🤣 — twilightgaming613 (@JesseJames613) August 25, 2020

"I like your cut, G" — Tsuchinoko (@batwinghall) August 25, 2020

