Animal Trophy Hunter Faces Outrage After Posing With A Dead Leopard With Pride

A picture of an animal trophy hunter cuddling with a large leopard has lately been doing the rounds on social media. Activist Licypriya Kangujam pointed out through her social media that the leopard is actually dead and it has been hunted down for pleasure. The revelation left multiple users in disbelief as it is an act of cruelty which is done with a licence. A number of people have been calling out the animal trophy hunter for her act while they speak about how shameful the whole thing is.

Trophy hunter faces flack for leopard photos

The young environmental activist, Licypriya Kangujam, recently took to Twitter to share a picture of an animal trophy hunter who was posing with a leopard in her arms. In the picture posted, a woman could be seen posing with a huge leopard in her arms while she smiles brightly at the camera. The leopard was resting peacefully which made a few internet users believe that it was just heavily sedated or asleep.

No. It is not her pet.

Neither is he sedated & asleep in her arms.

The chap is dead.

She shot him.

Minutes before this picture was taken.

She is a animal trophy hunter.

And he was of the biggest leopards that ever lived.

What a shame on humanity. pic.twitter.com/Ncp96VnEFx — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) August 23, 2020

Licypriya, who posted the picture, also revealed a few details about what has been happening in the image. She confirmed that the leopard was dead and it was actually killed by the woman who was holding it. The user stated that the woman in the picture was Britani L, a member of Safari Club International, based in Tucson, AZ, and she was actually holding the dead animal up in pride as she was a trophy hunter.

She is Britani L. Member of the @SafariClubIntl (safari club international) based in Tucson AZ. They killed such wild animals all over the World. Shame.

Read more here ⤵️https://t.co/j7X8QZ1m9b — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) August 23, 2020

The activist also stated that the animal had been shot down minutes before the picture was taken and it was the biggest leopard that ever lived. She also spoke about how shameful the incident was and how it occurred in various parts of the world. According to the tweet, it was normal for rich people to go down to different countries and hunt exotic wild animals for fun. Have a look at the tweets here.

This kind of trophy hunting of wild animals is legitimate in some poor countries where rich folks from rich countries come and do such horrific deeds. — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) August 23, 2020

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have criticized the woman and her act. They have called the activity shameful and have also requested people to stop being involved in such ruthless events for pleasure. They are criticizing the animal trophy system and the distasteful wild animal photos. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

Shame. — Stuart Connolly (Union Thug) (@ConnollyStuart) August 23, 2020

This/She is so disgusting. This should be a capital crime. — Ann Dillon Tannous (@VieChantant) August 23, 2020

Sad — Vasundhar (@vasundhar) August 23, 2020

Image courtesy: Licypriya Kangujam Twitter

