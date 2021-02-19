Who Is #Shweta? Why Is 'Shweta Your Mic Is On' Trending On Twitter At The Top Spot?

#Shweta is all over the internet and netizens are having a gala time making memes on her. The reason behind her trending on Twitter is #Shweta's viral video, which shows a girl named Shweta revealing one of her friend's intimate secrets on a Zoom call, without realizing that her mic was on. The whole trend started with the upload of a video on Youtube, which was a screen recording of that same Zoom meeting. Shweta, one of the members of the meeting, blabbered about one of her friend's personal matters and secrets, while other members of the group tried to stop her but to no avail.

In the viral video, Shweta is discussing another boy’s romantic relationship on the call. On the call, she further details the boy’s past relationships as told to her by him. The call caught everybody’s attention since Shweta discussed intimate details about the boy’s relationship. The entire blunder was created because this girl kept her mic on mistakenly, which is why #shweta your mic is on is trending at the top spot on Twitter. The meeting had 111 participants, and not just them, now the entire country knows of the boy's secrets.

Shweta memes

The internet is having a hilarious time with the whole Shweta video and the memes related to it. While some people are commenting saying that although the other participants in the meeting tried to stop her, they secretly wanted to hear the secrets she was letting out as well. Others stated that they have trust issues now with the Zoom app and will double-check the mic option during every meeting hereafter. A number of Twitter users also shared several funny scenes from different movies showing how the guy would have reacted, whose secrets were revealed.

When everyone wants to know more after #Shweta said wo ladka pandit hai... in #shwetayourmicison

Pandit :- pic.twitter.com/2eybnBTR8S — Akash Patel (@therealakash2) February 19, 2021

Group members to #Shweta: mic on hai, Mic bandh karde, Koi toh phone karo do isse!!#shwetayourmicison

Le inner feelings:- pic.twitter.com/9l2WJRT8Sm — ...Aɴυj... (@Its_hellraiser) February 18, 2021

Me checking my phone, earphones, laptop, TV, charger, microwave to see that I'm muted on con calls.#shwetayourmicison pic.twitter.com/j3J1SjBV6g — Anson D`souza (@Anson_nino) February 18, 2021

Other than the general public, people like Yashraj Mukhate and Netflix India's official Instagram handle also took a subtle jibe at the entire blunder. Netflix India shared a pro tip on how to get muted on a group call, which was by sharing spoilers and Yashraj took to his Instagram stories and shared a mini tutorial for Shweta on how to turn off a mic during a Zoom call. He also stated that he wouldn't be making a spoof video on it, despite receiving a large number of messages from his fans for a remix of Shweta's video.

Image Credits: @foreverriyaan Twitter

