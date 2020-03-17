'Why Only Humans Getting Affected?', Ziva Dhoni Asks Mother; Sakshi Shares Conversation

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva has always been an internet sensation and attracts eyeballs for being smart at such a small age. Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi Dhoni, took to her Instagram handle to share a private conversation with her daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni about the on-going coronavirus outbreak.

Ziva begins asking: “Why haven’t these animals got the virus?” To this, Sakshi replies saying, "Humans have done a lot of bad things to Mother Nature and she is just warning us. Ziva then asks what can we do to help Mother Nature? And Sakshi said “Keep your room clean. Throw trash in the dustbin, don’t waste water and food. Pick up plastic and wrappers from the ground and put them in the bin.”

Ziva then says if she does all of that what gift will she get? And Sakshi concludes the conversation by saying, "Lots of love".

READ | Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Pune University postpones exams until further notice

Conversation

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Tuesday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has soared up over 130. Three deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi, Maharashtra, and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

READ | Maharashtra health minister says exact cause of COVID 19 death is being ascertained

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories.

Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the country, the Central Government on March 14 decided to call the deadly virus outbreak a "notified disaster." The government has also decided to go into a partial lockdown as it ordered the shut down of all educational institutions, places of social gatherings like swimming pools, spas, gyms, museums, and cultural centres.

Platform ticket price for over 250 railway stations hiked to Rs 50 as Coronavirus measure

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.