World Penguin Day: 5 Interesting Videos That Will Help One Understand These Species Better

Penguins are a group of aquatic flightless birds which are exclusively found in the Southern Hemisphere. World Penguin Day is celebrated every year on April 25 to appreciate these unique birds on the planet. World Penguin Day is an educative initiative to encourage and motivate people to learn more about Penguins, how important they are to the ecosystem, and the environment they live in.

History of World Penguin Day

World Penguin Day takes place during the annual northern migration of Adelie penguins that are native to Antarctica. These penguins individually migrate north to have better access to food during winter and then summer they return to the coastal beaches. The holiday was created by McMurdo Station, an American research centre on Ross Island. Researchers noticed that the penguins began the migration specifically on this day and they created this Holiday to spread social awareness about these creatures.

World Penguin Day celebration

Usually, people try to learn more about these majestic creatures. A few also take a trip to a local zoo that hosts penguins. However, this year amid coronavirus lockdown not many will be able to go outside.

Since everyone is indoors, one can read up information about penguins on the internet and find out all about World Penguin Day celebration. They can watch documentaries about their species, about their natural habitat. One can also watch movies featuring penguins. Here are a few virtual videos that will allow one to know about penguins on World Penguin Day 2020.

World Penguin Day is celebrated to raise awareness for the endangerment of these ice-born creatures. Penguins are sensitive to the effects of climate change, as a result, many of them have to migrate in search of food. Experts have witnessed a decrease in the population of penguins. As per reports, out of 17 species of penguins that live in the world, 11 of them have been already classified as endangered or vulnerable species.