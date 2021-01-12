'Wingardium Leviosa': Italian Artist Recreates Hogwarts Castle, Netizens Say 'incredible'

A creative and stunning sand sculptor made by an Italian artist named Leonardo Ugolini has filled the internet with awe. The Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry recreated with sand is unique and magical in its own way. Ugolini has left everyone astonished and all the 'Potter heads' have poured their love to the beautiful work of art. Hogwarts is a fictional boarding school of magic for students introduced in JK Rowling's Harry Potter series of books. In the short video, the sand sculptor is being made from scratch. The artist is adding all the intricate details as explained in the books and also in the movies starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Captioning the reel as 'the magic tool', in the short clip the sculptor explains that "today I will make Hogwarts". The video is accompanied by the Harry Potter music where the structures of the school appear as Ugolini moves his wand, giving the experience of the wizarding universe just like in the books and the movies. Towards the end, he says "now I can fly" and shows an edited clip of him on a broomstick, again reflecting the fictional world. Watch the video:

‘Most amazing thing ever’

Awestruck by the art, the internet users flooded the comment section on Instagram with praises for Ugolini. While one internet user wrote "You're an Amazing Artist! Take A Bow Sir", another also said, "Waoh brilliant" and "You’re so talented"., According to the website link shared by him, Ugolini is an art and technical director of a creative agency. He is born, raised and educated in Italy. As per his description, the sand sculptor was also fascinated by nature and space and has also attended the University of Architecture in Florence. Currently, he is making a card game and a small book for children "always about sand".

