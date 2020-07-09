Last Updated:

Andhra Pradesh Woman Becomes Internet Sensation After Cooking 67 Items For Son-in-law

From welcome drinks to desert, a woman from Andhra Pradesh became an internet sensation after she cooked a lavish five-course meal to pamper her son-in-law.

Andhra Pradesh

A woman from Andhra Pradesh became an internet sensation after she cooked a lavish five-course meal to pamper her son-in-law. While she cooked 67 items, a Twitterati shared a video of the woman in which she can be seen showing her preparations. From the welcome drink to starters to desserts, her ‘idea and efforts’ have won hearts on the internet. 

The video was shared by a user named Ananth Rupanagudi, who informed that the ‘lady prepared 67-items’ for her son-in-law. In the video, one can see the woman introducing her self in Kannada. While she can also be heard singing, the camera also pans on a decorated table where all the food items are kept. 

Netizens praise the woman’s efforts 

Since shared, the video has been viewed over one million times. With more than 2,500 likes and thousands of comments, netizens praised her efforts and even joked that they wanted to be born as her son-in-law in the next birth. One Twitter user wrote, "so many omg! A quarter of it I won't be able to eat . But hats off to her. Banana leaf adds taste to food and health properties”. Another said, “Respect to the love, affection and culinary skills of this lady”. 

