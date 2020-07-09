Andhra Pradesh Woman Becomes Internet Sensation After Cooking 67 Items For Son-in-law

A woman from Andhra Pradesh became an internet sensation after she cooked a lavish five-course meal to pamper her son-in-law. While she cooked 67 items, a Twitterati shared a video of the woman in which she can be seen showing her preparations. From the welcome drink to starters to desserts, her ‘idea and efforts’ have won hearts on the internet.

The video was shared by a user named Ananth Rupanagudi, who informed that the ‘lady prepared 67-items’ for her son-in-law. In the video, one can see the woman introducing her self in Kannada. While she can also be heard singing, the camera also pans on a decorated table where all the food items are kept.

This lady has prepared a 67-item Andhra five-course lunch for her visiting son-in-law, consisting of a welcome drink, starters, chaat, main course and desserts! Wow! #banquet pic.twitter.com/Li9B4iNFvc — Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) July 8, 2020

READ: Instagram Reels Sparks Massive Meme Fest On Twitter, Netizens Call It ‘TikTok Lite’

Netizens praise the woman’s efforts

Since shared, the video has been viewed over one million times. With more than 2,500 likes and thousands of comments, netizens praised her efforts and even joked that they wanted to be born as her son-in-law in the next birth. One Twitter user wrote, "so many omg! A quarter of it I won't be able to eat . But hats off to her. Banana leaf adds taste to food and health properties”. Another said, “Respect to the love, affection and culinary skills of this lady”.

I'm coming back in my next life as an Indian son-in-law!https://t.co/tq6Y8Uhgb4 — Patrick Brauckmann (@vonbrauckmann) July 8, 2020

Wonderful, the idea and efforts n finally the presentation with beautiful welcome Namaskaram. So nice to watch n makes me happy n proud about our culture. Off course feast n banquet are not on every day but when it is done it brings happiness n share our mutual joy among family😀 — ncsukumar (@ncsukumar1) July 9, 2020

READ: Fashion Blogger Santoshi Shetty Faces Flak Over One-on-one Therapy Sessions For ₹1500

Sending it to my MIL. If u don't ever hear back from me u know what happened — Khatvaanga (@khatvaanga) July 8, 2020

This lady is definitely related to my mother in Law. Lovely gesture but boy, it's a nightmare to do justice to all that Food. 😂😂 — Kya ** Hai (@Bestum_best) July 9, 2020

READ: Rare Set Of Elephant Twins Spotted In Sri Lanka's Minneriya National Park?

Looks great. But the real torture comes later while the whole family forces him to eat or atleast try a little bit of every item. Then comes the emotional blackmail, the ridicule and the hours spent making it. — ps (@deuxlappins) July 9, 2020

Lucky Son-in-law — stay home stay safe (@kiran_mestry) July 8, 2020

READ: Video: Man Fights Off Deadly Snake In His Car While Driving On Highway, Escapes Unhurt





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.