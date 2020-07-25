Refusing To Wear A Mask, Woman Asked To De-board The Plane; Passengers Applaud

The Covid-19 virus has infected numerous people and also claimed several lives. While several countries have eased down restrictions, Coronavirus cases only seem to multiply. It is extremely important for people to adhere to Covid-19 safety norms in order to prevent the virus from spreading. While many abide by the safety norms, there are quite a few people who just don’t seem to understand that the world is suffering from a pandemic. One such person was recently spotted on a flight. This woman refused to wear a mask on the flight.

Woman de-boarded from Plane:

The lady was spotted by one of the flight attendants and was hence asked to de-board the flight. This decision pleased several passengers on the plane. All the passengers started to applaud when the woman moved out through the aisles.

This incident was shared by a Twitter user. The user shared a video which has now become viral on the internet. The woman appears to be removing her luggage in the video. Further, she also appears to be quite angry. Several passengers seem to be applauding her deboarding in the video. The Tweet has received about 55k likes and about 11.8k retweets and counting. Further, several people also shared their reactions in the comments section. You can check out the Tweet here:

Karen kicked off flight she because she refused to wear a mask. Entire plane applauds pic.twitter.com/oJH7PyEMog — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) July 23, 2020

Some users expressed their anger over the woman’s behaviour. However, some users criticized the passengers for clapping in the situation. You can check out some of the reactions here:

All these Karens need to Understand we have a pandemic to fight we don’t have time for them. If they want to play Karen they can play Karen at home... — Mairi (@MairiLicious7) July 23, 2020

Good riddance. What airline is that where she can have three carryon bags? Most airlines allow one carryon and one personal item. — KD (@Fly_Sistah) July 23, 2020

I didn't like the applause (mainly because I don't think public humiliation is fun to watch - my second hand embarrassment gets the best of me), but it's fair. She should have obeyed the same rules everyone else did. Why doesn't she care about other people? — why haven't we arrested breonna's murderers yet (@selenya) July 23, 2020

Covid-19 pandemic:

As of late, about 15 million cases of Coronavirus have been reported by the World Health Organization. Further, WHO has also reported 620 thousand deaths. This number accounts for worldwide Covid-19 cases. Some of the famous personalities who were tested positive for the Covid-19 virus include the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson and Prince Charles of Wales. On the other hand, some B-Town celebrities have also tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. As of July 12, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Coronavirus. Further, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Bachchan and her daughter Aradhya Bachchan have also tested positive for the virus.

Promo Image Source: Screenshot of Twitter handle @notcapnamerica

