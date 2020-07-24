Cat Tries Stealing A Wad Of Cash From Pub, Netizens Quip Over The Feline's Financial Needs

A burglar feline was busted on camera while trying to steal the stack of notes from a pub in Russia. The CCTV footage now going viral on social media, a sly cat can be seen trying to escape after looting the cash twice from a pub in the southwestern region of Krasnodar Krai.

According to reports, the pub owner Nadezhda Vodolazskaya had taken the stray cat in after he found it on the street abandoned inside a box. However, the cat pulled a disloyal act and tried to rob the owner.

In the video, the sly cat was captured fleeing with a bundle of notes while clearly scared of getting caught as it nervously toppled on the counter. Immediately, the cat burglar came in the notice of a Samaritan who stopped the feline after it was caught red-handed. He then snatched the wad of bills from the scheming cat, but in another swift move, the cat tried to escape with the money once again but to no avail.

Although the feline wasn’t taken under arrest for the crime, the incident has certainly sparked laughter on the internet as netizens were astonished at the cat’s “unbelievable” intentions. Some even wondered what exactly did the cat need the money for.

Netizen wondered cat's "financial needs"

“Probably wanted to spend on the girlfriend,” a netizen wrote in the comments, at the Pub’s Instagram page. “Does he steal money,” asked another shocked. “The hooligan is small but clever,“ wrote another. “We had a cat, he constantly stole something from the table, pens, pencils, paper, etc,” related one other.

