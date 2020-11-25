Woman Designs 'social Distancing Dress' With 6 Feet Radius, Netizens Say ‘Met Gala 2021’

While the masks, protective face shields, hazmat suits are regular to keep safe against contracting the novel coronavirus infection, a woman took ‘precautions’ a notch up after she gave her attire a fashionable twist to suit challenging times of the pandemic. A US woman named Shay designed a tulle skirt apt for ‘social distancing’ as she attached nearly 50 inch wide hoops to keep the passersby 6 feet apart to avoid COVID-19 infection. Taking to her Instagram handle, the witty lady shared the process of designing her pandemic ensemble right from when the idea first struck her to finishing and slipping into her ‘social distancing dress’.

“New project - making a social distancing dress, with a 6ft radius! So it’s like your own little social distancing bubble,” Shay wrote in a post, as she had informed her audience about the fashion project back in the month of September. “I’ve only just started making this dress and it’s already been quite the journey - this is attempt 3 at making the hoop skirt. I finally got a version that can (mostly) hold the shape, though I ended up making it about 2x too long,” Shay added.

Wedging the hem of her skirt with plastic rims, Shay created a 12 ft wide attire that would help keep enough room between her and the people around without her having to ask anyone to “socially distance”. “The Tulle Skirt”, Shay titled the clip as she was seen assembling the fabric to the midriff using tubings on a mannequin in her backyard. “To be fair, the skirt isn’t completely done, because it turns out even 200 yards was not enough to cover this bad boy,” Shay wrote, giving an insight into the vastness of the dress.

Nearly '300 yards' of tulle

For several months, Shay posted an update about the progress, giving her audience a glimpse into the design. When done, she shared an image of herself with a pink mask, saying, “It took 300+ yards of tulle, 2 months to make, and a whole lot of trial and error.” Internet users were left mesmerized at the gorgeous dress, saying, they “never stop being amazed” by Shay’s work. This is amazing and I love the bow detail in the back!! How are you storing it?” A user commented. “I want to see it in action, great job,” another appreciated. “How did you fit the dress in the car?” Said another surprised.

