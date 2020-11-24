Tim McGraw's Daughter Gracie's Incredible Vocals Win Netizens' Heart; Watch

Musicians Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter Gracie McGraw has created a tremendous buzz online by releasing the practice video of her singing. Following her parents, even Garcia has taken a step ahead in the world of music. Her incredible vocals are much loved by fans who are not only showering love on her post but are also admiring and applauding her.

Gracie McGraw’s practice session

In the clip shared by Gracie, she can be seen singing The Wizard and I track by Wicked. However, while sharing the video, the daughter of Tim McGraw, explained that these aren’t her best vocals but she added that Broadway is something that makes her happy immensely. She wrote,

The wizard and I ~ WICKED



Just want to start off by saying YES, I know these aren’t the best vocal videos out there but Broadway makes me very happy and I hope to be there one day. This is practice for me. The only way to get better is to do it multiple times honey!!

Further Gracie also unveiled how Wicked was requested many times by her followers. Finally, she released the video which is in the ‘healthiest voice’, according to her. Gracie expressed her excitement saying,

here we are again, show tune Sunday/Saturday! Elphie is definitely another dream role for me so I was pleased when wicked was requested many times!!

I got really excited with this one because this is the healthiest my voice has sounded while singing this song

After the video surfaced online, netizens went gaga after watching it. While some couldn’t believe that Gracie could sing so well, others expressed that the video has brought them joy and beauty amid tough times. A few other also hailed her voice as ‘powerful’. Here’s taking a quick look at how netizens have reacted online:

Gracie is the daughter of Samuel Timothy McGraw, famous American singer and actor who has released fifteen studio albums so far. Out of these, 10 albums created by him reached number 1 on the Top Country Albums Chart. Tim McGraw got his breakthrough with the album Not a Moment Too Soon, ever since then he has entertained audiences abundantly.

